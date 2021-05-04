Tarima TV offers a gift to mothers with a concert of the beloved Armando Manzanero

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On this Mother's Day May 9, Tarima TV has a gift for all mothers in the form of a special concert by Armando Manzanero and Tania Libertad. Since 1969, they have developed a great friendship and together they have shared their great hits.



The show "Des Armando a Tania" contains more than an hour of songs that have made history all over the world. We will be remembering the grand maestro Armando Manzanero, who, for many years, delighted us with his style and music.



This special will begin at 7 pm (Eastern Standard Time), 4 pm (Pacific) only on TARIMA TV, the Latin concert channel.



TARIMA TV is available in the United States through Spectrum, Dish Latino, Optimum and Suddenlink, as well as on the OTT platform Boss TV. In the Dominican Republic, it's available through Claro, Altice and Wind Telecom. More details at www.tarima.tv.



About Tarima



Tarima is the premier broadcasting channel of Latin music concerts in the United States. They are an innovative media company created to celebrate music, dance and community. The channel, Tarima, is a pioneer in the live concert broadcasting industry. They boast a wide range of Latino music genres from Latino pop to reggaeton, merengue, salsa, bachata, ranchera and banda. Tarima also airs exclusive music events, music documentaries and other original programming with a strong focus on Latino culture.



Watch the official commercial here:

https://youtu.be/xxBckKteKE8



