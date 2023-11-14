Tarjama's New KSA Headquarters: Pioneering Language Solutions for a Thriving Business Landscape

News provided by

Tarjama

14 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarjama, the MENA region's leading smart language services provider, is proud to announce the opening of its new headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This momentous move underscores our unwavering commitment to amplify technological solutions and cultivate a burgeoning clientele in KSA as well as globally.

Continue Reading
Tarjama's New KSA Headquarters: Pioneering Language Solutions for a Thriving Business Landscape
Tarjama's New KSA Headquarters: Pioneering Language Solutions for a Thriving Business Landscape
Tarjama's New KSA Headquarters: Pioneering Language Solutions for a Thriving Business Landscape
Tarjama's New KSA Headquarters: Pioneering Language Solutions for a Thriving Business Landscape

As KSA undergoes a remarkable transformation from an oil-dependent economy to a diversified global business hub, Tarjama's decision to relocate top executives to KSA reflects our dedication to catalyzing growth and bolstering the local business landscape. Through our state-of-the-art AI-powered localization hub, Tarjama will offer an extensive range of language services, encompassing translation, interpretation, subtitling, content creation, and strategic advisory, tailored to the needs of regional and global businesses operating within the Kingdom.

As a prominent player in the language technology sector, Tarjama boasts a strategic stronghold in the MENA region. Our AI-driven tools, including Arabic Machine Translation (AMT), Translation Management System (CleverSo), and Linguistic Services Market (T-Portal), empower companies to expand their operations seamlessly with multilingual content.

Nour Al Hassan, the visionary founder and CEO of Tarjama, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone, saying: "We take immense pride in our 15-year journey in the MENA region. As we witness KSA's emergence as a thriving hub for international enterprises, we are delighted to introduce our proprietary suite of innovative language solutions, meticulously crafted for the Arabic language, to the Saudi market."

Founded in 2008 by Nour Al Hassan, Tarjama has firmly established itself as the preferred language service partner for both international and regional businesses. Our technology-driven language and communication services have consistently delivered tangible business outcomes.

Looking ahead, Tarjama has ambitious plans to expand to 11 new locations by 2025 yearend, driven by our customer-centric and quality-focused approach. The launch of our KSA headquarters paves the way for significant growth in the near future as we continue to venture into new markets with our innovative offerings.

About Tarjama

Tarjama stands at the forefront as a smart language technology and services provider, facilitating rapid global scalability through multilingual content in every conceivable format and language. Founded in 2008 by Nour Al Hassan, Tarjama has rapidly ascended to the apex of the localization market in the MENA region, courtesy of our proprietary portfolio of innovative language solutions specifically tailored for the Arabic language.

Driven by a mission to unlock global growth potential for businesses, Tarjama is steadfast in delivering language solutions that adhere to international benchmarks of quality, speed, and cost-efficiency. Our comprehensive range of AI-powered language services spans translation, localization, interpretation, content creation, transcription, subtitling, and strategic advisory.

For more information about Tarjama, please visit our website at (www.tarjama.com).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275183/Tarjama_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275184/Tarjama_2.jpg

SOURCE Tarjama

Also from this source

Tarjama launches CleverSo 3.0 - The first TMS with an Arabic UI and powered by Arabic AI

Tarjama launches CleverSo 3.0 - The first TMS with an Arabic UI and powered by Arabic AI

Tarjama, the pioneering language service provider in the MENA region, unveils CleverSo 3.0, its proprietary Translation Management System (TMS)...
Tarjama Ranks Among Top Language Service Providers Globally and Regionally in 2023

Tarjama Ranks Among Top Language Service Providers Globally and Regionally in 2023

UAE – Tarjama, the dominating tech-enabled language service provider in the Middle East, and the go-to LSP for Arabic content localization, has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.