Tark Office Condos: A New Standard of Ownership for Business and Medical Professionals in Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tark Office Condos, an upcoming 74,000 sq ft Class A office condominium development at 7150 S Cimarron Road in Southwest Las Vegas, is now pre-selling with delivery projected for Q3 2026.

Located along the rapidly expanding I-215 Beltway corridor—directly across from St. Rose Dominican Hospital—Tark offers a rare opportunity: strategically located ownership paired with long-term equity, visibility, and convenience.

"My mother, Lois Tarkanian, left a lasting mark on healthcare and education in Las Vegas, and her influence continues to guide us," said Danny Tarkanian. "Partnering with Bentar, like family to us, ensures Tark is built to the highest standards. A plaque in the lobby will honor her legacy and stand as a symbol of our commitment to excellence."

"Business owners are tired of renting," said Aris Lazarou, listing broker and co-developer. "They invest in improvements and walk away with no equity. Tark changes that—giving professionals the chance to own in Las Vegas's best submarket, fix their expenses, and build wealth instead of paying someone else's mortgage."

Designed for Long-Term Value and Lifestyle Convenience

Ownership vs. Rent: Say goodbye to unpredictable rent increases. Tark Office Condos enables owner-users—from medical professionals and attorneys to CPAs—to stabilize their overhead while building equity for the future.

Customize to Fit Your Needs: Suites from ±2,500 sq ft to full floors (~±37,000 sq ft), delivered grey-shell and ready for personalization.

Booming Market Fundamentals: Over 150,000 residents within 3 miles; projected ~7% growth by 2029; nearly $2B in annual consumer spending.

Tark delivers ownership equity with predictable monthly costs and the freedom to tailor each space to a firm's brand, function, and client experience. In the city's fastest-growing submarket, Tark couples low HOA dues, 4:1,000 parking, a shared lobby, and SBA financing options—driving stability, accessibility, and growth potential.

Key Features:

Tenant Visibility

Building signage opportunities provide prominent exposure on high-traffic Cimarron Road.

Convenient Accessibility

Effortless access via I-215, Durango, Warm Springs, and Buffalo—smoother daily commutes.

Strong Long-Term Value

Ownership supports equity creation, potential appreciation, and stable long-term costs—escape unpredictable rent hikes.

In the Neighborhood

Near Durango Resort, UnCommons, and The Bend—abundant dining, shopping, healthcare, and services at your doorstep.

New Construction & Customization

Brand-new, grey-shell offices with full floors available; expansive views; full flexibility to tailor your workspace.

For inquiries:

The project is exclusively represented by American Realty Residential & Commercial, with listings managed by Aris Lazarou, at 702-379-2324. For more information visit LoopNet or www.TarkOfficeCondos.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Bradley

7022349385

[email protected]

