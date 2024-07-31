Tarkett introduces new profiles to Johnsonite Millwork Wall Base® System

SOLON, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring, has introduced four new profiles to its extensive Johnsonite Millwork Wall Base® System. The complete system offers the most comprehensive collection of finishing borders in the industry, including more than 20 wall base profiles from modern to traditional, along with chair rail, corner guard, quarter rounds and shoe moulding.

Johnsonite Millwork Wall Base® System offers the most comprehensive collection of finishing borders in the industry. Post this Tarkett has introduced four new profiles to its extensive Johnsonite Millwork Wall Base® System. As part of the Johnsonite portfolio, the Millwork Wall Base System is offered in the industry’s broadest selection of 114 standard solid colors—all made without dye lots.

Made with a highly durable, proprietary thermoplastic rubber material, Millwork Wall Base will conform to the curves and angles of nearly any wall, and they will never require touch-up or repainting.

"With clean lines, rich architectural detail and the appearance of finely milled wood, Johnsonite Millwork adds timeless design to any space," said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America. "From flawless color to simple installation and maintenance, Millwork helps make projects easy. These solutions continue to deliver return on investment throughout their lifetime."

As part of the Johnsonite portfolio, the Millwork Wall Base System is offered in the industry's broadest selection of 114 standard solid colors—all made without dye lots—including 32 designer colors within ColorMatch®, a go-to palette of designer shades that are guaranteed to match across all Johnsonite products year after year, product after product.

"Our rigorous manufacturing and quality standards enable you to confidently apply the same ColorMatch shade across all Johnsonite rubber and vinyl products, including flooring, finishing borders and finishing accessories," Young said. "And if you don't find the color you need in our standard line, our highly skilled color technicians can precisely match any color with quick lead times and low minimum order quantities."

In addition to the solid colors, Johnsonite's Masquerade® finishing borders bring digitally printed wood, stone and abstract designs to select Millwork profiles with crisp, realistic detail.

For a fully customized look, the team's state-of-the-art printing technology can replicate any project's unique pattern or image on Masquerade profiles.

All Johnsonite products are made in America. Millwork is also FloorScore® Certified and, like all Tarkett products, ortho-phthalate-free. At the end of their life, the wall bases can be responsibly recycled through ReStart®, Tarkett's take-back and recycling program.

For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/millwork.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating a turnover of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Made Right Means Johnsonite

Since the early 1960s, the Johnsonite name has been synonymous in the flooring industry with lasting quality, creative flexibility, and unwavering integrity. With the category's broadest selection of patterns, textures, colors, and profiles—plus the ability to match any tailored palette with quick lead times and low minimums—Johnsonite will help you turn what used to be basic rubber tile and finishing accessories into fully coordinated design statements. https://commercial.tarkett.com/johnsonite

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.