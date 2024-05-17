Tarkett invites the design community to 'Find Your Balance' during Design Days

SOLON, Ohio, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As more than 40,000 people from across the global design community gather in Chicago's Fulton Market District from June 10–12 for Design Days, an annual showcase of the latest in commercial products and design, Tarkett will welcome design professionals into its showroom (215 N. Peoria Street, Floor 10) for a firsthand look at the company's newest initiatives and products. Headlining Tarkett's showroom will be Layered Duality™, a new collection that encourages designers and occupants to "Find Your Balance."

Debuting at Design Days, the Layered Duality collection of high-performance flooring brings together diverse forms, textures, and colors to create a dynamic sense of unity for interior spaces. Contrasting aesthetics combine with a mindful approach to materials, delivering aunique level of harmony to any room or area. The collection features four soft-surface patterns and two non-PVC plank and tile patterns.

Debuting at Design Days, the Layered Duality™ collection of high-performance flooring brings together diverse forms, textures, and colors to create a dynamic sense of unity for interior spaces. Contrasting aesthetics combine with a mindful approach to materials, delivering a unique level of harmony to any room or area. The collection features four soft-surface patterns and two non-PVC plank and tile patterns.

"Layered Duality encourages creative blending between elements, people, ideas, and environments," said Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett's vice president of design. "By embracing different perspectives, we unlock a powerful experience of commonality and togetherness. And, together, we find balance."

Offering a hands-on glimpse into the design process behind Layered Duality, Tarkett will bring back its Co.Lab™ experience—a crowd-pleaser from last year's show. The interactive maker space will be outfitted with a variety of contrasting materials with which attendees can experiment and create their own contrasting yet harmonious designs.

"Through the Co.Lab and other activations, attendees will be able to further connect with the perspective behind the collection and see the 'Find Your Balance' theme come to life in creative ways. We can't wait for everyone to see what Tarkett has in store this year," said Sonia Serrao, Tarkett's vice president of brand marketing.

In addition to finding balance in design, another of Tarkett's key showroom focuses this year will be dedicated to ways the company is finding balance with nature. At the start of Design Days, the company will announce a new trailblazing partnership rooted in the exponential power of collaborative innovation and a commitment to creating a circular economy that protects our natural resources, promotes climate health, and sustains every living thing. Design Days attendees are encouraged to visit the showroom to learn more about the partnership and innovation.

"Tarkett takes a holistic view with flooring designed to help build environmental health and human health at every step—today and tomorrow," said Paul Young, Tarkett North America's senior vice president of segments, product, innovation, design and sustainability.

Also on display throughout the showroom will be signature products from across Tarkett's broader portfolio, including asthma & allergy friendly® Powerbond® hybrid carpet, Johnsonite Color of the Year, new Johnsonite Millwork profiles, the latest designs in Contour LVT, and more.

As a thought-leader, Tarkett will host a variety of educational sessions and panel discussions with leading voices from the design industry. Design Days attendees are welcome to attend any of the following sessions:

Monday, June 10

12-1 p.m. – One Step Closer to Zero Waste

Every year in the United States, 600 million tons of construction-related waste is sent to landfill. As an industry, we need to make radical changes to the way we think about our waste. Tarkett understands that no one can do this work alone, and the complexity involved in take-back and recycling initiatives will require partnership and collaborative innovation.

Join us for lunch and the full story about how Gensler, Tarkett, DPR Construction, and a biotech innovator joined forces with Mother Nature to turn old broadloom into a new raw material. Learn how this audacious experiment advanced Gensler's achievement of its 90% waste-free renovation.

Finally, the panel will discuss how the project's outcome could impact the future of deconstruction—as we all work toward developing a circular economy where one day…nothing will go to waste.

2-3 p.m. – Building Inclusive Futures: Health Equity and Community-Centric Design.

Environmental turbulence and climate change exact a heavy toll on all living things. People from under-resourced communities are at greater risk and experience higher instances of negative health impacts that affect quality of life, and far too often life expectancy.

As we grapple with how these challenges impact the built environment, it is imperative that we work together to include the voices of the very people and communities most affected, as we design buildings and spaces meant to serve them.

This panel discussion will delve into the importance of community-centric design. Hear from three leaders with distinct and relevant perspectives about how they work to change the status quo.

3:30-6:30 p.m. – Rooftop Cocktail Reception

After a long day of taking in the sights and sounds of Design Days, Tarkett invites guests to attend a rooftop cocktail reception, where guests can enjoy 360° views of the city skyline while sipping signature drinks.

Tuesday, June 11

12-1 p.m. – A Second Chance for Waste

An astonishing 40% of the materials that go to landfill each year come from the construction industry. Every time we throw something into the landfill, we are contributing to the contamination of our air, water, and soil. What's more, with everything we throw away, we further deplete the earth's natural resources.

How do we learn to recognize the potential of waste as an ingredient?

In this presentation, Tarkett will introduce its new nature-inspired biotech partner and share how they are blazing a trail together to lead the industry in advancing a circular economy where nothing goes to waste. This innovative partnership will accelerate Tarkett's efforts to tap into alternate waste streams as a source of ingredients for our products, but also in the discovery of new uses for our post-use recycled flooring. Learn how Tarkett is working with Mother Nature to transform construction waste into new, usable raw materials.

2-3 p.m. – Spaces of Connection

Learn from industry experts on how they leverage the built environment to enhance connection and belonging. Moderated by Jonathan Stanley, Tarkett's director of education segment, and Derrell Jackson, Tarkett's director of workplace segment.

Panelists:

Erin Schultz , Senior Director of Project Management, CBRE

, Senior Director of Project Management, CBRE Rex Miller , Go mindSHIFT

, Go mindSHIFT Katie Peditto , Director of Human Experience Lab, Perkins&Will

2:30-5:30 p.m. – Mini Cocktail Bar

Guests are invited to enjoy signature drinks in Tarkett's showroom while discovering the company's latest collections.

Tarkett knows that, when it comes to its business practices, our communities, and our planet, every step matters. In an effort to give back to the Chicago community, Tarkett Cares is proud to donate and install new ethos® carpet tile, LVT, and Johnsonite wall base and stair treads to the Niles Township Community Respite Center, laying the foundation for fresh starts and renewed hope. Located just 15 miles north of Chicago inside St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the respite center provides community members experiencing housing and food insecurity with temporary space to rest, shower and meet other needs that support individual dignity.

To simplify transportation between Fulton Market and the Merchandise Mart, where the NeoCon show will simultaneously be taking place, complimentary roundtrip shuttle buses and rickshaws will depart every 15 to 20 minutes and run in a continuous loop between the two sites. For more information visit fultonmarketdesigndays.com.

For more information Tarkett's Design Days activities and to register for a showroom visit, click here.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

