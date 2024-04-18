Tarkett launches non-PVC resilient flooring collection with superior performance

SOLON, Ohio, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett has launched a non-PVC plank and tile flooring collection, evidence of the company's holistic approach to helping organizations meet their sustainability goals. The collection, Collective Pursuit™, is a high-performance solution that rivals luxury vinyl tile in dimensional stability, impact resistance and ease of maintenance. It is the first collection of its kind from Tarkett North America.

Collective Pursuit™ rivals luxury vinyl tile in dimensional stability, impact resistance and ease of maintenance. Post this Tarkett has launched Collective Pursuit, a non-PVC plank and tile flooring collection. “Testing has proven that Collective Pursuit will perform as well as traditional LVT, making it an ideal resilient solution for customers who are committed to non-PVC materials," explains Paul Young, senior vice president, market segments, product, innovation, design & sustainability, Tarkett Contract.

"At Tarkett, we have listened to market demands and innovated to deliver solutions that perform as well as they inspire. That is our united mission—and this is our Collective Pursuit," said Paul Young, senior vice president, market segments, product, innovation, design & sustainability, Tarkett Contract. "Testing has proven that Collective Pursuit will perform as well as traditional LVT, making it an ideal resilient solution for customers who are committed to non-PVC materials."

With nature-inspired designs, Collective Pursuit is comprised of 10 wood and stone visuals that elevate a sense of well-being in the spaces where people work, heal, learn and live:

Kyoto Stone SKS, available in 12" x 24" planks, offers two colors with subtle textures that evoke balance and harmony.

Monteverde Oak SMV, available in 7.2" x 48" planks, offers two clean-grained oak hues that create a calming connection to nature and celebrate the natural wonder of mountain forests.

North Island Oak SNI, available in 7.2" x 48" planks, channels the inherent beauty of wood through three natural colors, each with flowing grains and realistic effects seemingly culled directly from nature.

Umbria Oak SBK, available in 7.2" x 48" planks, consists of three rich wood tones that are reminiscent of picturesque Umbrian landscapes.

"Joy is a universal language. It's conveyed through our expressions and in our step," said Omoleye Simmons, vice president, design, Tarkett Contract. "When you walk on Collective Pursuit, you're transported to those places on Earth that universally translate beauty to joy, serenity to sensibility, and nature to harmony."

Furthering Tarkett's holistic approach to sustainability, Collective Pursuit is LBC Red List Free and, like all Tarkett North America floors, is ortho-phthalate–free. The collection is also part of ReStart®, Tarkett's flooring take-back and recycling program.

For easy design and color coordination, the collection is available on Tarkett's Brilliance℠ Digital Color System, which puts the entire Tarkett Solution SPECtrum™ at designers' fingertips—no matter where they happen to be working. Within the digital tool, designers can save favorite surfaces to project boards, visualize them in a space, and order samples. By getting the right color match every time, the tool reduces sample waste and shipping, helping us all design more responsibly and reduce our carbon footprints.

To learn more about Collective Pursuit, visit commercial.tarkett.com/collective-pursuit.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com.

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. It purposefully designs floors with total transparency to create healthier, safer spaces for both people and planet. When Tarkett floors reach their end of life, the company's ReStart® program makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled. Tarkett's near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.