Tarkett launches Resonant Spaces ethos® carpet tile collection for enriched work environments

SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett, the global flooring company known for innovative and sustainable flooring solutions, has launched its Resonant Spaces™ collection. First introduced at Design Days 2025, Resonant Spaces is the company's most anticipated workplace carpet tile collection of the year, creating work environments that support positive energy and provide havens where people feel engaged, empowered and comfortable.

The collection features 3 patterns in 9 colorways—all available on Tarkett's fully circular ethos® carpet tile backing. Post this Empowering design flexibility through a range of textures, patterns and colorways, the styles in the Resonant Spaces collection illustrate the way we work, live and experience our spaces—enriching workspaces with a familiar sense of warmth and comfort.

"Something wonderful happens when a space resonates with you. There's an invisible flow of energy that harmonizes with your own—a certain magnetism that connects on a personal level to spark creativity and deepen focus. The Resonant Spaces collection builds on these invisible dynamics to shape interiors that enhance the rhythm of work and life," said Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett's vice president of design.

The collection features three harmonious patterns in nine soothing colorways—all available on Tarkett's fully circular ethos® carpet tile backing:

Subtle Forces – Capturing the mesmerizing energy that defines a space, the Subtle Forces style features striated tonal shifts that pulse with quiet intensity—crafting a rhythmic geometry that inspires exploration, connection and creativity.

– Capturing the mesmerizing energy that defines a space, the Subtle Forces style features striated tonal shifts that pulse with quiet intensity—crafting a rhythmic geometry that inspires exploration, connection and creativity. Beneath – With a layered motif of subtle negative space, Beneath evokes a dynamic ambiance suggesting depth and quiet movement, ideal for spaces that seek connection to something deeper by adding visual interest underfoot.

– With a layered motif of subtle negative space, Beneath evokes a dynamic ambiance suggesting depth and quiet movement, ideal for spaces that seek connection to something deeper by adding visual interest underfoot. Intangible – Rendered against versatile neutral tones, the Intangible style features an ethereal tufted pattern that supports a space's mood rather than dominating it, creating a sense of understated elegance that grounds a space without calling attention to itself.

Empowering design flexibility through a range of textures, patterns and colorways, the styles illustrate the way we work, live and experience our spaces—enriching workspaces with a familiar sense of warmth and comfort.

Made with up to 79% recycled content and with a non-PVC, fully circular backing, Tarkett's ethos® carpet tile is a sustainable solution for high-traffic spaces where ease of installation is a must. Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze, the ethos carpet tile backing can be recycled back into itself through Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program.

The collection is also available on Flex-Aire™ cushion carpet tile, a standout option for spaces that demand a durable flooring solution that delivers superior underfoot comfort.

Learn more about Resonant Spaces at commercial.tarkett.com/collections/resonant-spaces.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres, and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops, and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext-regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.