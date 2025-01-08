Tarkett's new Preserved Treasures carpet collection designed for performance, elegance and everything you hold dear

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett has unveiled a new carpet collection, Preserved Treasures™. Designed with life-plan communities in mind, the collection offers an elevated design aesthetic that will continue delighting and performing for decades.

"Beautiful, durable and easy to maintain, the Preserved Treasures collection delivers everything you want in flooring: elegance, endurance, comfort and performance—all made with healthy materials," said Paul Young, senior vice president, market segments, product, innovation, design & sustainability, Tarkett Commercial.

The collection features eight unique patterns that evoke cherished memories, including four on carpet tile—Sacred Symbols, Worldly Essence, Sentimental Motif and Shifted Transition—and four on Powerbond® hybrid carpet—Shared Ritual, Time Abstraction, Nostalgic Blend and Familiar Reflection.

Preserved Treasures is equally vibrant and beautiful on both carpet tiles and Powerbond, meaning facility operators no longer have to choose between performance and design aesthetics for carpet flooring. For styles on Powerbond RS hybrid carpet, the world's first soft-surface flooring CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®, the collection helps foster good indoor air quality for those with asthma, allergies or other respiratory concerns. Powerbond also features a welded wall-to-wall moisture barrier, making it ideal for spaces with pets and service or emotional support animals.

The carpet tile patterns are constructed on Tarkett's ethos® Modular with Omnicoat Technology. Engineered for high-traffic environments, non-PVC ethos carpet tile is a sustainable solution made with up to 79% recycled content, is Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver, and the backing can be recycled back into itself. Its specialized barrier keeps soil and moisture at the surface for easy cleaning and maintenance.

The entire collection is free of ortho-phthalates and can be responsibly recycled through Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program.

To learn more and view the full collection, visit commercial.tarkett.com/preserved-treasures.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres, and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops, and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext-regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

