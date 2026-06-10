Tarlton Brings History to Life on National Memorial of Military Ascent

First phase of planned war memorial commemorates the historic climb of US Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc on D-Day

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarlton, St. Louis' largest women-owned general contracting and construction management firm, served as construction manager on the first phase of a $6 million plan for a national memorial in the City of Grafton, Illinois.

The recent installation of life-size bronze statues - honoring members of the U.S. Army Provisional Ranger Group Second Battalion in their efforts scaling Pointe du Hoc in Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944 - at the National Memorial of Military Ascent in Grafton, Illinois. Tarlton, served as construction manager for the first phase of the memorial which was dedicated Saturday 6th, 2026 - the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

Tarlton installed 12 bronze life-size statues − each weighing more than 500 pounds – directly upon the face of the 100-foot limestone bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River in Grafton. Each statue depicts and honors members of the U.S. Army Provisional Ranger Group Second Battalion in their historic efforts to scale the precipice of Pointe du Hoc on the northwestern coast of Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. In a nod to the project's authenticity, Tarlton also constructed a replica of a concrete German "pillbox" or bunker – a fortified stronghold used by German troops to maximize their line of sight − at the top of the Grafton bluffs. The logistical planning and efforts of the D-Day operation are widely considered a major turning point for the Allies in World War II.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), first launched the idea to create the National Memorial of Military Ascent following family trips to Normandy, France. "Grafton's iconic limestone bluffs inspired the idea that we could simulate the historic ascent by the U.S. Army Rangers on D-Day to create a national memorial that recognizes their bravery and dedication to service," he noted. A public dedication of the memorial was held this past weekend on June 6.

Inspiration Becomes Reality

Through ongoing fundraising efforts, the City of Grafton commissioned the bronze statues with Carolina Bronze Sculpture Inc., in Seagrove, North Carolina. The company modeled each statue using scanned photographs of current members of the Second Ranger Battalion, a reenactor group with origins rooted in past members who famously scaled the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc during the D-Day landings. A few Grafton residents also provided their likenesses toward the project.

"This has been one of the most unique, impactful projects I've had the opportunity to work on," said Mike Jones, Tarlton senior project manager. "The installation involved intricate site and geological testing in preparation for hoisting and positioning each bronze statue that would be permanently placed upon the face of the limestone bluff," he said. Prior to the installation, the NMMA team made a prototype of each statue, which was 3D scanned and printed. From this scope of work, a life-size replica comprised of recycled materials was made to ensure proper positioning and placement of each bronze sculpture.

"Large mechanical lifts were utilized that enabled construction workers to embed stainless-steel anchors − each measuring two feet in length − directly into the face of the limestone cliff to provide ample support to each individual sculpture," said Jones. "When the team was ready to lift the sculptures into their designated position, we used wire ropes to stabilize each sculpture as the crane carefully guided them into position. The ironworkers team safely and skillfully secured them in place."

"The Tarlton team went out of its way to help us achieve our goals on this project," said Morrow. "Our hope is that visitors to the memorial will pause to reflect − and perhaps share with us during their visit − their own personal stories of a loved one who served on land or at sea during this period in history," he added.

"Building the National Memorial of Military Ascent carried a weight our team felt from day one of working on the project," said Sondra Rotty, LEED AP BD+C, Tarlton president and COO. "We are deeply grateful to have been entrusted with this work, and we hope that every visitor who walks through this space feels what we felt: a profound respect for the men and women whose sacrifices made our freedoms possible."

The Mission Continues

The City of Grafton is launching the second phase of the project, which includes the installation of a plaza near the visitor's center, as well as the construction of a new 2,500-square-foot interactive museum to honor those who served in the Vietnam War. The museum will hold permanent and rotating exhibits, as well as recognize Grafton's key role in the construction of Navy Seal Team Assault Boats during the Vietnam War era. The plaza also will feature five distinctive architectural pillars that represent each branch of the U.S. military. "Our goal for the national memorial and memorial plaza is threefold: to honor, educate and never forget," said Morrow. Project architect is Henderson Associates Architects in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information or to make a donation to the project, visit graftonmemorial.org

About Grafton

The City of Grafton, Illinois, is a vibrant, growing riverfront community nestled at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Founded in 1832, it is the oldest permanent settlement in Jersey County. Known for its scenic bluffs, rich river heritage and resort-style amenities, Grafton is a premier tourist destination in the Midwest. With a deep commitment to sustainable economic development and community preservation, the city offers a unique blend of outdoor recreation, boutique lodging and unique dining experiences. Visit cityofgraftonil.com/

About Tarlton

Tarlton Corp. is a leading provider of preconstruction, construction and design-build services in the St. Louis region and beyond. A WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise, Tarlton delivers excellence on projects of all sizes - including very large, complex work - to clients in the commercial, institutional, cultural, concrete, energy and water-wastewater markets. Core competencies include self-performing multiple scopes of work and supporting clients through longstanding maintenance and special projects agreements. Since 1946, Tarlton has built and restored many preeminent St. Louis landmarks, while strengthening the region through sustainability, education, industry leadership and community engagement.

SOURCE Tarlton Corporation