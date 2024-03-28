Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. Expands OTC Portfolio for Children with the Introduction of bébé Bottoms™ Diaper Rash Crème Spray

Made with TLC – Thin Layer Care™ Technology, New bébé Bottoms™ Diaper Rash Crème Spray Combines Zinc Oxide (10%) with Soothing Chamomile and Calendula in a Convenient, No-Touch Spray Application

HAWTHORNE, N.Y., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While traditional diaper rash creams are thick, sticky, and messy, Taro's new bébé Bottoms Diaper Rash Crème Spray allows for easy, one-handed application of a gentle spray formula that is touch-free with no rubbing needed. The light spray, which is formulated with 10% zinc oxide, organic chamomile and calendula, effortlessly covers the affected area, creating a protective barrier that helps soothe baby's diaper rash while allowing skin to breath and heal. It's gentle enough to use at each diaper change to help prevent future irritation.

"Taro looks to bring forth novel delivery formats and formulas, which is why we are excited about bébé Bottoms unique TLC - Thin Layer Care™ spray technology, so parents can easily and effectively protect their baby's delicate skin from diaper rash without the need for a messy traditional cream." says Nivaran Kapur, Head of OTC business at Taro. "This is the second brand for children in the Taro branded OTC portfolio, which also includes FeverAll®, a doctor-recommended acetaminophen suppository product for fever and pain in children as young as 6 months of age."

Though gentle, new bébé Bottoms is made with 10% zinc oxide, which is dermatologically tested in its efficacy for both preventing and treating diaper rash. The reduced zinc oxide concentration means it can have a thinner consistency that sprays easily and absorbs quickly. In addition, bébé Bottoms is formulated with organic chamomile and calendula, which combine to help soothe and moisturize the skin to support the skin's natural self-healing ability. The bébé Bottoms formulation has undergone multiple dermatological tests to ensure safety and effectiveness. It is free of harsh chemicals, parabens, dyes, and fragrances, making it suitable for delicate, irritated skin.

"It acts like a light lotion to hydrate the skin and helps repair the skin for up to 24 hours with each application. When using it at every diaper change, the crème keeps moisture away from irritated skin so it can heal and prevent further irritation, while the convenient spray technology means you do not need to rub the product in, which can further irritate already painful skin," adds Kapur.

New bébé Bottoms Diaper Rash Crème Spray is available to purchase on Amazon and will expand to other major retailers in the coming months. To learn more, visit www.bebebottoms.com.

About Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Taro is a research-based international pharmaceutical company that was established on the principal that research and development would be the cornerstone of its growth strategy. Providing quality products through scientific innovations, diligence and precision is the goal of all of Taro's research programs. Taro develops high-quality, proprietary, and off-patent pharmaceuticals for markets in the U.S., Canada, Israel and other countries around the world. The Company produces a wide range of prescription and over-the counter products including bébé Bottoms™, FeverAll® Acetaminophen Suppositories, FeverAll® Liquid Oral Acetaminophen, tablets, capsules, suspensions, solutions, creams, and ointments.

SOURCE Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.