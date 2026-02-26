Taronga Group Leads Strategic Investment to Accelerate Rebound's IcePoint® Platform Deployment

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebound Technologies, Inc. ("Rebound Technologies"), developer of the IcePoint® thermal energy storage and cooling platform, today closed a strategic investment led by Taronga Group, an institutionally-backed investor in real asset technologies, with participation from INNOPOWER, Skyview Ventures and True North Institute.

The financing reinforces confidence in Rebound's differentiated thermal storage platform and positions their technology for expanded adoption across critical infrastructure markets including data centers, cold chain logistics, and gas turbine power generation, as well as niche applications in sports facilities and food manufacturing.

As global infrastructure faces rising power density, grid constraints, and decarbonization pressure, scalable thermal flexibility is becoming essential to maintaining performance and reliability. Rebound Technologies has developed a proprietary approach to high-performance thermal storage, producing ice at scale to deliver on-demand cooling, freezing, and dehumidification. The company's energy storage platform combines operational performance with energy flexibility, reducing peak power consumption, lowering cost of cooling, and increasing facility capacity across commercial and infrastructure environments.

"Cooling is no longer just about maintaining temperature; it's about unlocking infrastructure performance," said Eric Kish, CEO of Rebound Technologies. "With our IcePoint® technology Rebound's customers can increase operational capacity, firm peak demand, and transform cooling from a static load into a dynamic energy asset. This investment allows us to scale that capability at a critical moment for both digital and grid infrastructure."

As lead investor, Taronga Group, alongside strategic participant INNOPOWER, brings extensive experience in scaling infrastructure technologies globally, supporting Rebound's next phase of growth and execution. Proceeds from the financing will expand manufacturing capacity, accelerate commercial deployments, and advance continued product innovation.

"Globally, institutional investors are focused on energy resilience, supply chain transformation and AI-driven transition of traditional industries as defining macroeconomic themes. Rebound's proprietary technology has been designed to serve critical applications in energy, logistics and digital infrastructure - three asset classes that sit at the center of these structural shifts. Taronga Group and our real asset partners are excited about the potential for Rebound's solution to deliver measurable asset-level impact through enhanced flexibility, resilience and operational performance", said Avi Naidu, Managing Director, Taronga Group.

"We are proud to support Rebound Technologies at this important stage of growth. Rebound's proprietary approach addresses a critical lever in the energy transition, improving performance across data centers, industrial, and supply chains. Their turbine inlet cooling solutions are highly strategic to our shareholders, especially the potential to increase power generation capacity at the lowest incremental cost. As a joint venture between three of Thailand's leading energy utilities focused on the energy transition, INNOPOWER invests in scalable solutions that enhance infrastructure performance while accelerating decarbonization. We believe Rebound is well positioned to accelerate decarbonization across multiple sectors, and we look forward to working closely with the team to support their next phase of accelerated market expansion," said Mr. Athip Tantivorawong, CEO of INNOPOWER.

About Rebound Technologies

Rebound Technologies is a leader in grid-interactive thermal energy storage and advanced cooling systems. Its patented IcePoint® platform delivers dynamic cooling solutions that integrate performance optimization with energy flexibility for data centers, industrial facilities, recreation centers, and district energy applications. To learn more about Rebound Technologies at www.rebound-tech.com.

About Taronga Group

Taronga Group is a global investor, focused on driving innovation across Real Asset sectors such as real estate and infrastructure. The Group consists of Technology Investment Funds, Real Asset Investments, and RealTechX innovation programs, providing ecosystem support and advisory services. Taronga Group provides Real Asset owners and operators with strategic investment, access and advice across technology and sustainability. Taronga Group's funds are backed by leading global institutional investors and major Real Asset owners and operators including Aldar, APG, Australian Retirement Trust, CBRE Inc., Dexus, Grosvenor Estate, La Caisse, PGIM, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nomura Real Estate, Patrizia AG, amongst others. Taronga Group covers markets across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the Middle East. Learn more about Taronga Group at www.tarongagroup.com.

SOURCE Rebound Technologies Inc