Tarot Cards Market Size to Grow by USD 214.34 Mn, global Leisure Products Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tarot cards market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers several categories such as musical instruments, home fitness equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, toys, bicycles, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, the rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. Some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the threat from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026

The tarot cards market size is expected to grow by USD 214.34 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing disposable income of consumers is driving the tarot cards market growth. However, disapproval of tarot reading activities by people is challenging the tarot cards market growth.

The report offers an updated analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio offers a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from numerous sources. The tarot cards market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Aeclectic Tarot, Abusua Pa, Art of Play, Hello Merch, AzureGreen, Liminal 11 Ltd, Lisa Sterle, Sage Centauress, TarotArts, Tarotopia, The Tarot Shop UK, and U.S. Games Systems Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Competitors should focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

French-suited Tarot Decks



German-suited Tarot Decks



Italo Portuguese Suited Tarot Decks



Non-Occult Italian Suited Tarot Decks

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to access detailed information about segments

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tarot cards market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the tarot cards market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tarot cards market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of tarot cards market vendors

Related Reports

Gift Cards Market in Italy by Type and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: An increase in demand for recyclable bio-based plastic gift cards is a key trend. Bioplastics gift cards are organic and are more environment-friendly than traditional plastic. Such initiatives are a step toward the reduction of environmental pollution.

Stationery and Cards Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: Rise in the number of start-ups and new investments is a key trend. The American government has launched several programs to support start-ups in terms of capital expansions. The government of India has also launched several favorable policies for start-ups.

Tarot Cards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 214.34 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.86 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abusua Pa, Aeclectic Tarot, Art of Play, AzureGreen, Hello Merch, Liminal 11 Ltd, Lisa Sterle, Sage Centauress, TarotArts, Tarotopia, The Tarot Shop UK, and U.S. Games Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 French suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on French suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on French suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on French suited tarot decks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on French suited tarot decks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 German suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on German suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on German suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on German suited tarot decks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on German suited tarot decks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Italo Portuguese suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Italo Portuguese suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Italo Portuguese suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Italo Portuguese suited tarot decks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Italo Portuguese suited tarot decks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Non occult Italian suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Non occult Italian suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non occult Italian suited tarot decks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Non occult Italian suited tarot decks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Non occult Italian suited tarot decks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abusua Pa

Exhibit 97: Abusua Pa - Overview



Exhibit 98: Abusua Pa - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Abusua Pa - Key offerings

10.4 AzureGreen

Exhibit 100: AzureGreen - Overview



Exhibit 101: AzureGreen - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: AzureGreen - Key offerings

10.5 Hello Merch

Exhibit 103: Hello Merch - Overview



Exhibit 104: Hello Merch - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Hello Merch - Key offerings

10.6 Liminal 11 Ltd

Exhibit 106: Liminal 11 Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 107: Liminal 11 Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Liminal 11 Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Lisa Sterle

Exhibit 109: Lisa Sterle - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 110: Lisa Sterle - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 111: Lisa Sterle - Key offerings

10.8 Sage Centauress

Exhibit 112: Sage Centauress - Overview



Exhibit 113: Sage Centauress - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Sage Centauress - Key offerings

10.9 TarotArts

Exhibit 115: TarotArts - Overview



Exhibit 116: TarotArts - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: TarotArts - Key offerings

10.10 Tarotopia

Exhibit 118: Tarotopia - Overview



Exhibit 119: Tarotopia - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Tarotopia - Key offerings

10.11 The Tarot Shop UK

Exhibit 121: The Tarot Shop UK - Overview



Exhibit 122: The Tarot Shop UK - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: The Tarot Shop UK - Key offerings

10.12 U.S. Games Systems Inc.

Exhibit 124: U.S. Games Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: U.S. Games Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: U.S. Games Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio