Tarot Cards Market to grow by USD 214.34 million from 2021 to 2026 | Growing Disposable Income of consumers to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tarot cards market is set to grow by USD 214.34 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tarot Cards Market

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tarot cards market report covers the following areas:

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Tarot Cards Market is segmented as below:

Type

French Suited Tarot Decks



German Suited Tarot Decks



Italo Portuguese Suited Tarot Decks



Non Occult Italian Suited Tarot Decks

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The tarot cards market share growth in the French-suited tarot decks segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment will witness significant growth in market share compared to other segments. The growing global popularity of tarot readings among psychics is fueling this trend. In addition, the importance of French cards is due to the geopolitical, commercial, and cultural impact of France. Hence, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is a key market for the tarot cards market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than market growth in other regions. The main driver for the growth of the tarot market in the region is the increase in consumer disposable income. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing disposable income of consumers is a key factor driving market growth. The psychic sector in developed countries such as Canada, Mexico, and the US is on the rise, playing an important role in driving their economies. In addition, factors such as a growing middle class and rising consumer disposable income have led to increased spending on hobbies, such as tarot reading. As the millennial populations of these countries grow, so does their curiosity about their future, which fuels the growth of the industry. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends -The growing online availability of tarot cards is a key factor driving market growth.

Significant Challenge -Disapproval of tarot reading activities by people who do not believe in such activities is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the Tarot Cards Market, including some of the companies such as TAbusua Pa, Aeclectic Tarot, Art of Play, AzureGreen, Hello Merch, Liminal 11 Ltd, Lisa Sterle, Sage Centauress, TarotArts, Tarotopia, The Tarot Shop UK, and U.S. Games Systems Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Tarot Cards Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tarot cards market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tarot cards market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tarot cards market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the tarot cards market companies

