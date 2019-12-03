Tarpon Cellars Partners With Artist Charlie Hanavich for Iconic Custom Label Design

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarpon Cellars, a Napa-based wine label focused on bringing people together through events, music and philanthropy, has partnered with self-taught artist Charlie Hanavich to design and customize the recognizable tarpon painting used on the brand's labels.

Napa-based wine label Tarpon Cellars has commissioned artist Charlie Hanavich to design and customize the recognizable tarpon painting used on the brand's labels.

"The label is the face of our brand and the first thing that people see when they place it on the table or pick it up in a wine shop," says Jeremy Carter, founder and winemaker at Tarpon Cellars. "It was important to me that the front-facing aspect of our wines be something that is simple, yet beautiful, and speaks without words. I love the idea of the painting being the thing that resonates with people rather than the text, which is why our front label has only Charlie's art and the vintage."

Hanavich, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, has work displayed in numerous private homes and commercial spaces both domestically and internationally. The CH Grid Series, Hanavich's most recent body of work, is strongly influenced by Chuck Close.

"The tarpon painting for Tarpon Cellars was such a fun project for me to work on," shares Hanavich. "As an artist, I usually only see my work up on walls. But now, with this project, my work will be on kitchen countertops, in restaurants, passed around a circle of friends or loved ones for all to see, which is really exciting."

"Art to me in any form is a vehicle for making people feel something and in an idealistic way, that is a parallel for the wines that we make," adds Carter. "Creating an emotional response is something I strive for with the entire brand, and hopefully incorporating Charlie's artwork is a way to achieve that."

In addition to his work with Tarpon Cellars, Hanavich has worked with brands such as Stanley Korshak, an American luxury goods specialty department store in Dallas, Texas, and Onward Reserve, a men's clothing brand. Hanavich also had the unique opportunity to present Brunello Cucinelli with a portrait. Hanavich's art is currently on display at Spalding Nix Fine Art in Atlanta, Ga. and Hidell Brooks Gallery in Charlotte, N.C.

Tarpon Cellars offers a 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, the label's signature vintage, along with a slightly tropical, layered and complex 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, and a deeply textured 2018 Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon.

About Tarpon Cellars

Tarpon Cellars was founded in 2017 by winemaker Jeremy Carter, with the focus of crafting wines of distinction from Napa Valley. It produces single-vineyard wines with fruit from Shifflett Ranch in Oak Knoll, and $1 from every bottle sold goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Georgia. Despite being a Napa wine, Tarpon Cellars has deep roots in the southeast, with a distribution focus in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.tarponcellars.com.

