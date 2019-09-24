Tarpon Cellars Taps Trevelino/Keller to Introduce Premium Wine Label to Southeast Market

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a full-service digital public relations and marketing firm, has been engaged by Napa-based wine label, Tarpon Cellars, to introduce the brand across the Southeast. Through a fully integrated strategy, led by media relations, digital marketing and brand communications, the agency is tasked with showcasing the music-rich, boutique nature of Tarpon Cellars.

Tarpon Cellars is a Napa-based winery focused on bringing people together through events, music and philanthropy with inspired wines that tell a story of a single vineyard and vintage. The wines strike a balance between age-worthiness and approachability – perfect for both collectors and the dinner table.

"Napa is an ever-growing terrain, and we're excited to bring a new experience to the area," states Jeremy Carter, founder of Tarpon Cellars. "Our goal is to have our brand be a part of the community. We want our consumers to feel like they are a part of something bigger. With that in mind, we felt it was important to bring in a company like Trevelino/Keller who holds the same values as us to help introduce us to the industry."

Trevelino/Keller brings 16 years of experience in brand reputation to the partnership. After seeing the firm's rich experience in the food and beverage industry — which includes its entrepreneur-driven Winepreneurs Series — Tarpon Cellars called upon Trevelino/Keller to create a launch strategy that will solidify the business while highlighting their unique take on the wine industry.

"We have worked alongside entrepreneurs for years and recognize a unique brand and founder with an entrepreneurial spirit when we see one," notes Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. "Tarpon Cellars is following a different path than its counterparts with its focus on community engagement and belief that wine creates the experience; it's not simply a part of it. We are looking forward to challenging the status quo."

About Tarpon Cellars

Tarpon Cellars was founded in 2017 by veteran winemaker, Jeremy Carter, with the focus of crafting wines of distinction from Napa Valley. It produces single vineyard wines with fruit from Shifflett Ranch in Oak Knoll, and one dollar from every bottle sold goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Georgia.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging and middle market companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm recently ranked nationally in 10 industry segments and either #1 or #2 in 9 of the 10 among Atlanta firms. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

SOURCE Trevelino/Keller

Related Links

http://www.trevelinokeller.com

