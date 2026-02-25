SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the "Liberation Day" tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are unlawful — a landmark decision that potentially entitles thousands of small and mid-sized businesses to refunds of tariff duties already paid. However, legal experts are urging businesses to act immediately: refunds are not automatic, a strict 180-day filing window may apply, and businesses that miss the deadline risk permanently forfeiting their right to recover.

TariffRefundLaw.com, a legal services initiative of Grayhawk Law, was established specifically to help importers navigate this process and secure the refunds they are owed.

"This ruling is a major victory for American businesses that were forced to absorb unlawful tariff costs. But the ruling alone doesn't put money back in anyone's pocket. Businesses may need to take affirmative legal steps within a 180-day window to preserve and exercise their right to a refund. The clock is already running."

— Matthew A. Seligman, Founder, Grayhawk Law

What Businesses Need to Know

The ruling affects any business that paid IEEPA tariff duties since early 2025. The path to recovery likely involves filing timely protests with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Key facts:

Refunds are not automatic. The Supreme Court's ruling does not trigger automatic repayment.

A 180-day deadline applies. Importers likely must file within 180 days of entry liquidation. Each missed entry risks a permanently lost refund.

The process requires expertise. Customs protests are complex, and minor procedural errors may result in denial.

The window to recovery refunds is closes more each day. Act now to protect every eligible entry.

About Grayhawk Law and TariffRefundLaw.com

Grayhawk Law is a boutique litigation firm focused on complex federal matters. Founded by Matthew A. Seligman — a federal litigator, constitutional law scholar, and non-resident fellow at Stanford Law School's Constitutional Law Center — the firm has been deeply involved in tariff litigation at both the Federal Circuit and Supreme Court.

TariffRefundLaw.com advertises legal services provided by Grayhawk Law and operational services provided by CDN Operations. To learn more or begin the claims process, visit www.tariffrefundlaw.com or call (310) 571-5993.

This press release does not constitute legal advice.

