Tarrybrook Partners Joins Cornerstone Franchise Partners to Support Expansion of Emerging Service Franchise Brands

OGDEN, Utah, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Franchise Partners ("Cornerstone"), a boutique franchise private equity platform focused on emerging service-based concepts, today announced a strategic partnership with Tarrybrook Partners, LLC, whose principals include executive search and growth leaders Barry Herbst and Brian Schwartz. As part of the partnership, Herbst and Schwartz have been appointed to Cornerstone's Board of Directors.

The partnership strengthens Cornerstone's platform with additional expertise in relationship-driven growth, talent strategy, and scalable franchise development, supporting the firm's expanding portfolio, including its wholly owned brand, ClearSite Construction Services, the industry-leading post-construction cleanup franchise.

Founded in 2023 by franchise industry veterans Ryan Combe and Ryan Hicks, Cornerstone Franchise Partners was built to help emerging service concepts franchise smarter and scale more efficiently. The firm combines hands-on operational experience with targeted investment, enabling brands to accelerate growth timelines through disciplined, operator-led execution.

The announcement comes amid strong momentum across Cornerstone's platform. Through Tarrybrook Partners, Herbst and Schwartz will support ClearSite's national expansion while also helping Cornerstone identify, evaluate, and support additional service-based franchise opportunities aligned with the firm's long-term strategy.

In addition, The Elliot Group, through Herbst and Schwartz, has been named exclusive human capital partner to Cornerstone's network of founders, operators, and investors, providing executive search, leadership advisory, and human capital support across Cornerstone's growing portfolio of national franchised brands.

"Cornerstone was built to empower entrepreneurs and create industry leaders through franchising," said Ryan Combe, Co-Founder of Cornerstone Franchise Partners. "Barry and Brian bring strategic perspective, deep relationship capital, and a proven understanding of how to build leadership teams that scale. Their involvement meaningfully strengthens our ability to grow ClearSite and thoughtfully expand our portfolio of service brands."

Barry Herbst brings extensive experience in business development, deal negotiation, and relationship-led growth across founder-owned and private equity-backed businesses. Based in Kansas City, he serves as Managing Director, Growth & Strategic Partnerships at The Elliot Group, advising high-growth organizations on expansion strategy and executive leadership. At Cornerstone, Herbst will focus on strategic partnerships, franchise development, and expanding relationships with family offices, operators, and emerging brands.

Brian Schwartz brings more than 15 years of senior-level executive search and advisory experience, with a focus on private equity-backed and growth-stage organizations across consumer, hospitality, and service-based sectors. Through Tarrybrook Partners and his leadership at The Elliot Group, Schwartz will support Cornerstone with leadership strategy, talent alignment, and executive advisory as the platform continues to scale.

As demand continues to grow for scalable, service-based franchise models, Cornerstone Franchise Partners is actively seeking emerging, niche service concepts with strong unit economics and franchise potential. Founders and operators interested in partnering with Cornerstone to franchise or accelerate growth can learn more at cornerstonefranchisepartners.com.

About Cornerstone Franchise Partners

Cornerstone Franchise Partners is a boutique private equity firm that advises and invests in emerging service-based concepts to help them franchise smarter and more efficiently. Founded in 2023 by franchise industry veterans Ryan Combe and Ryan Hicks, Cornerstone partners with brands at critical growth stages to help take them from 0 to 10 through a disciplined, operator-led approach. Cornerstone wholly owns ClearSite Constructions Services, the industry-leading post-construction cleanup franchise.

Learn more at cornerstonefranchisepartners.com.

About Tarrybrook Partners, LLC

Tarrybrook Partners, LLC is a long-term investment holding company partnering with best-in-class owners, operators, and businesses to drive long-term growth and strategy across a myriad of cash-flowing businesses.

About ClearSite Construction Services

ClearSite Construction Services is the industry-leading provider of post-construction cleanup and specialty cleaning services. Founded in 2023 and franchising since 2024, ClearSite operates eight offices across five states and supports some of the largest and most complex construction projects in the U.S. Utilizing advanced technology, rigorous compliance standards, and industry-leading training programs, ClearSite delivers predictable, high-quality results for project managers nationwide.

Learn more at clearsiteconstruction.com.

Media contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman PR

