Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy, a long-term care pharmacy exclusively dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and behavioral health needs, today announced the addition of four senior leaders to its executive team, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth, operational excellence, and long-term strategic vision.

Tarrytown has recently welcomed:

Robert Meyer , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Mark Lamp , Chief Growth Officer

, Chief Growth Officer Bobby Stringer , Vice President of Strategy

, Vice President of Strategy Erin Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing

These leadership appointments reflect Tarrytown's continued investment in building a scalable, forward-looking organization focused on delivering exceptional pharmacy services to providers and the individuals they serve.

Robert Meyer joins Tarrytown with nearly 20 years of experience in pharmacy and healthcare services, primarily serving the long-term care and home care industries. As CFO, Meyer will oversee financial reporting, compliance, budgeting and planning, treasury, and capital structure — helping ensure that Tarrytown continues to scale responsibly while investing in the systems and people that support its customers.

Mark Lamp, newly appointed Chief Growth Officer, will lead the company's commercial strategy, sales organization, and enterprise growth initiatives. With extensive experience building high-performing teams and scaling revenue organizations, Lamp will focus on expanding Tarrytown's national footprint and strengthening customer partnerships.

Bobby Stringer joins as Vice President of Strategy, where he will guide corporate development, strategic planning, and cross-functional initiatives designed to enhance operational scalability and long-term value creation.

Erin Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing, will lead brand, demand generation, and thought leadership efforts. With a background in B2B healthcare and SaaS marketing, Sullivan will focus on elevating Tarrytown's market presence and supporting a more integrated sales and marketing engine.

"These leadership additions strengthen our ability to serve our customers with excellence," said Mark Lashley, Chief Executive Officer of Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy. "As we grow, our mission remains the same: improve medication safety, simplify operations, and help providers focus more time on the people they support."

Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy has grown to serve tens of thousands of individuals across more than 35 states. The company's exclusive focus on IDD and behavioral health enables it to provide specialized medication management, compliance support, clinical oversight, and technology integration tailored to the unique needs of community-based providers.

With its strengthened executive team, Tarrytown is poised to accelerate innovation, deepen customer relationships, and continue setting the standard for pharmacy services in IDD care.

About Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy

Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy is a long-term care pharmacy exclusively dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and behavioral health needs. Licensed in 35 states and growing, Tarrytown delivers specialized clinical support, medication packaging, eMAR integration, and 24/7 pharmacist access to community-based providers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.tarrytownexpocare.com

