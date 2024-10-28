Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy to Open Florida IDD Pharmacy

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy ("Tarrytown"), America's leading Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities ("IDD") and Behavioral Health pharmacy is opening a Florida pharmacy location. Tarrytown will provide services to IDD Agencies (Group Homes) and Intermediate Care Facilities (ICF) throughout the state of Florida. This will be Tarrytown's 10th regional pharmacy location and the 30th state to which they provide their proprietary pharmacy services and solutions. Tarrytown currently provides its pharmacy services to over 25,000 Individuals.

"We are pleased to offer our services in Florida. This is a state we've wanted to enter for some time and glad the timing is finally right. We are appreciative to our incredible staff and clients that have made this possible. Together we look forward to supporting the individuals in our care through our innovative IDD pharmacy solutions," said Mark Lashley, Chief Executive Officer.

"We are so appreciative to the Agencies we are fortunate to serve across the country and our ability to make our unique pharmacy services available in Florida. As IDD Agencies continue to be impacted by staffing shortages, the efficiencies our services provide make a big difference to many by freeing up staff to focus on other tasks," said Blake Colandrea, Chief Operating Officer.

About Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy

Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy ("Tarrytown"), is a long term care pharmacy dedicated 100% to serving the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities ("IDD") and Behavioral Health communities. Beginning with services in 2007 to 150 Individuals in the "Tarrytown" section of Austin, Texas we have grown to serve over 25,000 Individuals in 30 states from 10 Regional pharmacies. For the past 17 years we've developed proprietary, scalable, and replicable IDD pharmacy processes and solutions that simplify pharmacy services for nurses and staff so that they can focus on supporting the individuals in their care.

