Tarrytown Honda Celebrates First-Ever Hole-in-One Triumph at Local Golf Outing Event

Local officer Gary J. Raniolo II's stunning victory earns him a new car, marking a dealership first

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrytown Honda proudly celebrated a landmark victory by local police officer Gary J. Raniolo II at the Tarrytown Police PBA Golf Outing held at Knollwood Country Club. An annual event, Raniolo achieved the remarkable ace at hole #16, clinching the prize of a brand new car – an absolute first in the dealership's sponsorship of the event.

"Tarrytown Honda is more than just a dealership – we're an important part of the community," said Dwight Dachnowicz, owner of Tarrytown Honda. "The Golf Outing reflects the kind of can-do spirit and talent present in our town. And we love to come together as business owners and residents to support local events and charity causes exactly like this."

Tarrytown Honda: A Milestone on the Green

"So it is great synchronicity that for the first time in my automotive career, someone originally from Tarrytown finally won this Hole-in-One vehicle prize," said Dachnowicz. "And it makes perfect sense that a resident with strong ties to the community gets rewarded. So we wish him and his family all the best. It's another proud moment for the Tarrytown Honda team."

"My late grandfather George Adams, a life-long Tarrytown resident, was an avid golfer and taught me how to golf when I was 6 years old," said prize winner, Gary Raniolo II. "I was actually talking about him on the way up to the tee box, right before I hit this hole-in-one. There is no doubt in my mind that he was with me that day. Thank you to the Tarrytown PBA and of course, Dwight Dachnowicz, and the whole team over at Tarrytown Honda for making this such a memorable experience."

Witnessed by multiple sworn witnesses, the shot was achieved from 181 yards on Hole #16. Raniolo's feat was the highlight of the exciting event, underscoring Tarrytown Honda's dedication to local community engagement.

From an Official Statement from the Knollwood Country Club:

"We hosted the Tarrytown PBA Golf Event on Monday, July 17, 2023. The Hole-in-One contest was on Hole #16 sponsored by Tarrytown Honda. Hole #16 measured at 181 yards – White Tee Markers." … "Playing partners were Kevin Barbelet, Abdul Majeed, and Mark Galgano. Andrew Quinn and Garrett Quinn were standing on Hole #17 Tee when the Hole-in-One happened as well. Non-playing Witness Alyssa Cambria was on the tee box on Hole #16." – Nate Oberhofer, PGA, Knollwood Country Club

A Commitment to Excellence and Classic Honda Beauty

About Tarrytown Honda

A premier Honda dealership, Tarrytown Honda is dedicated to providing high-quality service and a large selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. Winners of the prestigious President's Award from American Honda for the past two years in both Outstanding Customer Service and Achieving Operational Success, the dealership is known for its ultra-modern showroom, expert finance department, comprehensive service, and parts departments. Learn more at: www.TarrytownHonda.com.

