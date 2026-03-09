TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrytown Honda has won the prestigious 2025 President's Award from American Honda Motor Co., Inc. for operational excellence, including outstanding customer service. In an annual tradition dating back to 1995, Honda presents the President's Award to top-ranking Honda dealerships throughout the country based on their achievement of excellence in all sales and service and other areas of operation.

Tarrytown Honda Earns Honda President’s Award

By exceeding the stringent requirements set forth in the President's Award Program, Tarrytown Honda became one of only 10% of the 1,073 Honda dealers nationwide achieved the honor in 2025. Tarrytown Honda has earned the Honda President's Award 3 times.

"The President's Award is one of the highest distinctions in the Honda dealer network, recognizing dealerships that consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences and demonstrate excellence across all operations," said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Earning this award positions Tarrytown Hodnda as a leader within the region and nationwide."

"At Tarrytown Honda, we strive to deliver an unparalleled customer experience and understand that customers have many choices when purchasing their next vehicle," said Dwight Dachnowicz, Owner and Principal. "We're grateful for the tireless dedication of the Tarrytown Honda team in elevating our dealership operations every day."

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport, Prologue and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. The Honda electrified vehicle lineup, representing more than a quarter of total sales in 2025, includes the all-electric Prologue SUV, hybrid-electric Accord, CR-V, and Civic, and Fuel-Cell-electric CR-V e:FCEV.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates eight major auto manufacturing facilities in America. In 2025, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with nearly 60% made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

For More Information

Tarrytown Honda

(914)631-0815

[email protected]

www.TarrytownHonda.com

SOURCE Tarrytown Honda