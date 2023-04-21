TARRYTOWN, N.Y. , April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrytown Honda has earned the prestigious 2022 President's Award from American Honda Motor Co., Inc. for the second time for excellence in sales performance, service performance, and other business operations. Tarrytown Honda is one of only 177 top-performing Honda dealerships in America to receive the Honda President's Award for 2022.

Tarrytown Honda Honored with 2022 Honda President’s Award

The President's Award is the highest accolade that Honda bestows on its dealerships and was established in 1995 to recognize Honda dealerships that excel across all dealership functions. Each year, the lofty requirements to achieve the President's Award are modified to reflect changes in customers' expectations for buying and owning a vehicle and stay ahead of current market trends.

"The President's Award is the highest honor Honda awards to our dealer partners because it requires outstanding performance across all areas of the dealership," said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "I am incredibly proud to recognize the entire team at Tarrytown Honda for their dedication to taking care of their Honda customers."

"We know that customers have a choice when selecting a Honda dealership, and our team strives to earn their business by delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Dwight Dachnowicz, Owner and President. "This 2022 Honda President's Award is testament to the commitment of all of our employees at Tarrytown Honda to excel every day in all areas of our dealership operations."

