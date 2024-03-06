Tarrytown Honda Wins the Fixed Right Award from American Honda

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarrytown Honda is excited to share the news that they have won American Honda's Fixed Right the First Time Award. This award is presented to Honda dealers who are dedicated in providing excellent service to their customers while keeping above a 95% satisfaction rate. Knowing that their customers are satisfied and continue to come back to have their vehicles serviced with them is what keeps the staff motivated. This prestigious award exemplifies all the efforts from the service team's commitment to providing the highest level of service to customers.

Tarrytown Honda

When bringing your vehicle to Tarrytown Honda for service, you can rest assured the OEM-trained technicians, who are highly skilled at diagnosing vehicles, will take care of any issues the first time. Tarrytown Honda's technicians understand that the customer is relying on them to take care of each vehicle as if it were their own.

