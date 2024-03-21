Tarsal Accelerates Development of Modern Security Data Stack With New Funding and Leadership Expansion

Barrett Lyon joins Tarsal leadership to scale security ETL Platform,

company backed by Harpoon Ventures and Mango Capital with $6M in funding

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsal, the security data movement company, today announced the close of its $6 million seed round of funding and the appointment of cybersecurity veteran Barrett Lyon as chief technology officer (CTO). Lyon will lead the development and expansion of Tarsal's core extract, transform and load (ETL) product. The funding round was led by Harpoon Ventures and Mango Capital, with contributions from Y Combinator, Abstract Ventures, and Backend Capital.

Tarsal is a security data movement and quality platform designed to address the needs of security teams that are modernizing data management for more enhanced performance and cost-effective analytics. With traditional security platforms no longer sufficient in managing the rapid increase of data, organizations are faced with pressing big data challenges. Tarsal's innovative one-click ETL platform enables analysts and engineers to seamlessly ingest, normalize and analyze data in the platform of their choice, including major data warehouses, SIEMs and XDRs. Tarsal solves the complexities of managing multiple data sources via efficient data movement and high-quality data delivered from any source to any destination.

"Security teams are facing a big data problem. They are dealing with rapidly increasing volumes of data, and a proliferation of sources producing that telemetry," said Sunny Rekhi, CEO and co-founder at Tarsal. "Their legacy systems have failed to keep up with the changing data landscape, pushing teams to look toward security data lakes. The problem is that it's still too hard to operationalize data lakes and warehouses for security analytics. Tarsal makes it easy with a one-click ETL solution that plugs into your SIEM, XDR, data lake, or all of the above, allowing users to choose where they run their analytics."

Through Tarsal's innovative approach, security teams benefit from the flexibility to send data to its most suitable destination, thereby ensuring cost-effective operations. With Tarsal, total visibility is guaranteed, eliminating compromises for analysts and engineers, while its seamless integration with existing systems empowers security teams to choose where they run analytics without extensive in-house engineering.

Leadership Expansion

To address the growing need for better security data movement and to scale the company's platform, Tarsal is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Barrett Lyon as chief technical officer (CTO). Lyon brings decades of experience in startups, security and more to the company at a critical time in its growth. He is a board member and the co-founder of Netography, the security company for the atomized network. Lyon previously founded several successful technology and security companies, including Prolexic Technologies, BitGravity, the Opte Project, and Defense.Net, serving as CEO, CTO and other executive leadership positions.

"I joined Tarsal because I believe in its mission to solve security's big data challenges," said Barrett Lyon, CTO at Tarsal. "Tarsal is building technology that security teams desperately need. Cybersecurity has unfortunately fallen behind other industries, like sales and marketing, when it comes to data management and high-quality analytics. The nature of security today is data, from all directions, and this is a hard problem to solve and a hard problem to scale. On the surface, it may seem benign, but it's fascinating. With our combined expertise and this new funding, we can expand and strengthen Tarsal's platform. I'm excited for what's to come."

As the industry's first petabyte-scale security data pipeline, Tarsal automates the extraction, normalization, and movement of all security data, providing choice on where security teams run their analytics. With a dedication to the democratization of data access, Tarsal's solution gives organizations the ability to analyze security data from new and different angles. It offers a dedicated, independent system for log collection, transformation, and enrichment, ensuring clean and standardized data for downstream analysis. This ensures organizations have all the data they need to detect and mitigate security threats.

To learn more about Tarsal, visit www.tarsal.co.

About Tarsal

Established in late 2022, Tarsal is the security data movement company, providing teams with a powerful platform to run security analytics on top of the modern data stack. Our solution seamlessly connects, normalizes and routes data to multiple destinations, empowering organizations with total data access and cost-efficient, smart data movement. Tarsal's technology breaks down silos, reduces vendor lock-in, and allows security teams to run cheaper and faster analytics on best-in-class data infrastructure.

SOURCE Tarsal