TARSAL JOINS SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK TO POWER SECURITY DATA LAKES AT SCALE

22 Aug, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsal, the security data fabric platform, today announced that it has joined the Snowflake Partner Network. As part of the Snowflake Partner Network, Tarsal will help security teams run their operations on Snowflake with one-click, zero-maintenance connectors that ingest, normalize, and transform security data at scale.

"Tarsal's petabyte scale data pipeline helps security teams easily create a security data lake in the destination and schema of their choice. We provide robust data infrastructure for security teams so they can focus on what they do best: protecting their organizations," said Sunny Rekhi, CEO and co-founder of Tarsal. "We're excited to deepen our partnership with Snowflake and help power the security data lake movement."

Tarsal empowers security teams to get their data into Snowflake in minutes, not weeks. With Tarsal, teams can easily normalize logs to the schema of their choice, filter out low-value data, and automatically enrich their logs with important contextual information like threat intelligence feeds.

"By connecting Tarsal with our Snowflake security data lake, we're able to ingest security data rapidly and with zero maintenance, leading to more efficient use of our resources and greater ROI of our tech stack," said Gaurav Begwani, Director of Detection and Response at Navan. "Tarsal empowers our security teams to own their data, instead of requiring assistance from our data and SRE teams that are working on other key business initiatives. We're excited to see the Snowflake / Tarsal  partnership develop."

"Partners like Tarsal democratize the security data lake by making it achievable for organizations of all sizes," said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake. "We look forward to continued collaboration with Tarsal and to seeing what security teams can achieve when they've cost-effectively and reliably unified their security data."

To learn more about Tarsal, please visit: https://tarsal.co/.

About Tarsal
Tarsal is a high-scale data pipeline used by security teams worldwide. Tarsal connects to your disparate security data sources, normalizes the data into the schema of your choice, and delivers it directly to your end destination, whether that's a data warehouse, a SIEM, or both.

Tarsal breaks down data silos and makes your security data actionable. For more information, please visit www.tarsal.co.

