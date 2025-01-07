Tarsier Pharma Appoints Ashley Kline as Chief Commercial Officer, Expanding Its U.S. Presence

Ms. Kline Brings Over 15 Years of Biopharmaceutical Experience in Ophthalmology to the Growing Tarsier Leadership Team

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma®, Ltd, a late-clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of blinding ocular diseases, announces the appointment of Ms. Ashley Kline as Chief Commercial Officer, a role that she will hold on a fractional basis as the company completes its late-stage clinical trials.

Emilee Ashley Kline, Chief Commercial Officer, Tarsier Pharma Ltd.

Ms. Kline brings extensive experience across multiple ophthalmic indications. In her new role, she will lead commercial planning for Tarsier's pipeline, including its lead asset, dazdotuftide eye drop formulation – the TRS01. Before joining Tarsier, Ms. Kline held global and U.S. leadership roles at Italy-based Dompé Farmaceutici, where she played a key role in bringing the company's biologic drug Oxervate® (recombinant human nerve growth factor) to market for a rare eye disease. During her tenure, she successfully led a patient-focused launch that put the drug on the path to blockbuster status.

"I'm excited and honored to join the growing Tarsier Pharma team," said Ashley Kline. "Tarsier has demonstrated a strong commitment to patients battling blinding ocular diseases, including uveitis, a leading cause of blindness in the U.S. I am excited to join Tarsier's dedicated team and to chart a path that will deliver patient access and commercial excellence for the pipeline of innovative and potentially transformative treatments in development at Tarsier."

Earlier in her career, Kline has also served in a variety of leadership and strategic roles in other sectors of ophthalmology, including in uveitis and macular degeneration at companies including Santen, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Genentech.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashley Kline as our Chief Commercial Officer at this pivotal moment in our company's growth," said Daphne Haim-Langford, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Tarsier. "Ashley brings a wealth of experience in bringing novel therapies to market and building and scaling commercial teams in the U.S. Her leadership during the recent launch of Oxervate® at Dompé, along with her proven success in marketing and commercializing innovative therapies, will be invaluable as we prepare to build our commercial franchises in uveitis, followed by other blinding conditions in the future."

About Tarsier

Tarsier Pharma is a late clinical-stage company dedicated to the development and commercialization of a breakthrough therapeutic approach for better and safer treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory ocular diseases. The company's most advanced candidate, TRS01 – an eye drop formulation of dazdotuftide, is entering its second phase 3 trial supported by a SPA agreement from the FDA.

Dazdotuftide Platform Technology

Dazdotuftide is a first-in-class bio-inspired molecule developed by Tarsier that targets multiple inflammatory pathways through the modulation of macrophages. Dazdotuftide is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis, an autoimmune disease of the eye.

For more information, visit www.tarsierpharma.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591334/Tarsier_Pharma.jpg

Contact:

Investor Relations Tarsier Pharma

[email protected]

SOURCE Tarsier Pharma