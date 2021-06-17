Tarsus Combines BizBash and Connect's Media Assets, Creating Event and Meeting Industry Powerhouse

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsus Group, the global B2B events and media group, announced today that they are creating the largest media organization for the meetings and events industry by combining two of their prime assets—BizBash, the event industry's leading media company, with Connect, the leading events company in the meetings industry—which total an impact of more than 1.5 million meeting and event professionals across North America.

Moving forward, BizBash, with its renowned magazines and digital coverage of industry news and resources, will lead as the primary print and digital media outlet for both organizations, incorporating corporate and association content originally published on Connect's website and magazines into its daily coverage, while Connect's sports and faith content will be housed on their own separate domains.

Additionally, Connect will serve as the two brands' primary events outlet and continue to host its award-winning events that serve the corporate, association, specialty and sports markets. However, BizBash will continue to provide both independent and combined events with Connect to serve the markets as well.

Taking over the media reins for both brands, BizBash will expand its coverage of the meeting and site inspection side of the industry in a more aggressive fashion to become an even bigger resource to all meeting and event planners. Matt Johnson, president of BizBash, explained, "The entire purpose of our company is to allow event organisers the ability to peek over the fence to see what others are doing so that it raises the bar of effectiveness. For over two decades, BizBash has earned a reputation for being the go-to source that turns inspirational ideas into immediately actionable ones that can be executed at an organiser's next event. It makes heroes out of planners who want to stay on top of what is going on at events in general."

In making the announcement, Douglas Emslie, CEO of Tarsus, said, "We are in the process of creating a global brand that serves the needs of event organisers of all types who benefit from staying on top of ideas, resources and innovations. Driving engagement by sharing best practices makes all types of events more successful—and that is now more important than ever."

Chris Collinson, president of Connect, said, "By unleashing the power of both of our brands, we will be creating a global powerhouse that serves the market in a more efficient way. As all aspects of the industry mesh together, we expect to grow exponentially as the industry is reborn in this new era of meetings and events."

BizBash's Editorial Director, Ashton Pike, will oversee the coverage of the combined media assets. Each sales team will operate independently but provide programs that cross over into the entire media and event assets of the company.

ABOUT BIZBASH

BizBash is North America's No. 1 source of ideas, news and resources for event and meeting professionals. Each month the most influential names in live experiences look to BizBash for venue discovery, event style, technology and tools for their next event. Thousands of event professionals attend BizBash's in-person events in major cities in the United States and Canada and listen to BizBash's monthly podcast, GatherGeeks.

Online:

www.bizbash.com

Social media:

www.linkedin.com/company/bizbash I www.instagram.com/bizbash

ABOUT CONNECT

Connect is a leader in the meetings, events, travel and tourism industry. Specializing in destination marketing, the company produces digital programs, online and mobile solutions, meetings business and travel magazines, trade shows and consumer events, travel guides for newspapers and leisure magazines and destination information, which is distributed through broadcast and custom programs. Connect produces national shows for meeting planners in the Corporate, Expo, Sports, Diversity, Association and Faith sectors as well as other state- and region-specific meetings- and hospitality-focused events.

Online:

www.connectmeetings.com

Social media:

www.linkedin.com/company/collinson-media-and-events | www.instagram.com/connectmeetings

ABOUT TARSUS GROUP

Tarsus Group delivers B2B events across the globe along with thought-leading media and digital products. We create solutions for our customers' needs - our events and media help them to address their current business challenges and prepare for upcoming opportunities. Tarsus Group operates across numerous verticals including aviation, medical, labels, travel and manufacturing with leading brands such as the Dubai Airshow, Labelexpo, Hometex and Connect Meetings in its portfolio.

Online:

www.tarsus.com

Social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tarsus-group I www.twitter.com/tarsusgroup

