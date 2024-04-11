TARTAR SHIELD LAUNCHES DIRECT2VET PORTAL FOR EASIER PURCHASING BY VETERINARY PROFESSIONALS

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tartar Shield Pet Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of pet dental health products, announces the launch of Direct2Vet, an online portal designed to simplify the way veterinary professionals and students purchase pet dental products. The new portal strives to meet the growing needs of clinicians and practice managers while advancing pet dental health.

Direct2Vet ordering offers veterinarian professionals access to easy product ordering, exclusive pricing and an expansive library of clinical studies, research materials and educational product resources that keep veterinary professionals and life science students up to date on dog and cat dental solutions that benefit clients.

"Veterinary professionals have countless daily demands," said Lisa Hoover, President of Tartar Shield. "Our Direct2Vet portal offers the most convenient, fast ordering of our popular Tartar Shield products, getting the products to the vet, and then onto the customer sooner than ever. The educational resources should also be helpful, as pet dental health advancements and best practices continue to evolve. We want to help our customers stay on top of that so their customers can also be better informed about what at-home products make the biggest impact to their pet's dental health."

Tartar Shield provides industry-leading pet dental health products that are clinically proven to clean teeth, freshen breath, reduce plaque and tartar buildup, and help prevent and manage periodontal disease. The company's most popular products include rawhide chews, food toppers and dissolvable water-additives.

Veterinary professionals must register to use the Direct2Vet portal. Once approved, purchasing can begin immediately, with most orders shipping within 24 hours.

To learn more or register, visit https://vets.tartarshield.com/.

About Tartar Shield Pet Products, Inc.

Tartar Shield is a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative dental care products for pets. Based in the Midwest, Tartar Shield sells products such as rawhide chews, food toppers and dissolvable water-additives directly to veterinary professionals and consumers around the United States. Tartar Shield is committed to keeping quality as a top priority when creating products that enhance pet dental care.

