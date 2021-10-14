tarte cosmetics announces an exciting new leadership change

"I'm so proud of this tarte team and all that they've accomplished together with me over the years – these amazing, smart women have been critical in contributing to tarte's success," said Maureen Kelly, CEO & founder of tarte cosmetics. "It's been so inspiring watching Sam come into this role and I'm confident that she'll help us take the brand to the next level."

"After 9 years at tarte, I'm still so impressed by our ability to grow worldwide while staying true to our values of being cruelty free, using naturally-derived ingredients & giving back," said Kitain. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to play a key role in tarte's future."

ABOUT TARTE COSMETICS

tarte™ is the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ & one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. Over 20 years ago, founder & CEO Maureen Kelly set out to create a cruelty-free line of easy-to-use, life-proof products packed with good-for-you ingredients that deliver real results without compromise. tartelettes around the world – including beauty editors, makeup artists, content creators & celebrities alike – obsess over the full assortment of award-winning, highly-pigmented, & longwearing cosmetics. Each item is developed without the icky, bad stuff (like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, & more) & with the best naturally-derived ingredients Mother Nature has to offer. The brand is 85% vegan (with 100% vegan skincare!) & further extended their philosophy of "good-for-you glamour" by launching sister brands Awake by tarte™ & sugar rush™. tarte™ is committed to sharing its passion for skinvigorating™ ingredients with the world: it has in-store presence in over 20 countries & online at tarte.com, shipping to over 70 countries worldwide!

But tarte™ doesn't stop there. Giving back has always been a part of the brand's DNA. In 2017, tarte™ founded heart to tarte™, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to help support causes like anti-cyberbullying, environmental conservancy, animal rescue, disaster relief & women's & children's health initiatives. tarte also sustainably sources ingredients directly from cooperatives, & in 2019 helped fund the creation of an all-female maracuja cooperative in the Rainforest.

