tarte cosmetics announces exciting new leadership changes

"tarte's success speaks for itself, & it has everything to do with the people behind the brand," said Maureen Kelly, founder & CEO of tarte cosmetics. "As tarte enters its 20th year I'm beyond excited to recognize 2 people who have been so critical to that success, & think it's so inspiring to see this executive team full of amazing, accomplished women take shape."

"What's special about tarte is that we're constantly changing while staying true to our core values of breaking down beauty boundaries & formulating with naturally-derived ingredients," said Bulishak. "Having been with tarte for 14 years I can't wait for this next chapter & look forward to continuing to grow the brand worldwide."

"It has been incredible to watch tarte grow into a global beauty brand that continues to pioneer cruelty-free cosmetics & skincare," said Tran. "I'm honored for the opportunity to lead the operations team through our continued, transformative growth."

About tarte

tarte™ is the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ & one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. In 1999, founder & CEO Maureen Kelly set out to create a cruelty-free line of easy-to-use products packed with healthy ingredients that deliver real results. tartelettes around the world – including makeup artists & beauty junkies – obsess over the full assortment of highly-pigmented, longwearing cosmetics. Each item is developed without the icky, bad stuff (like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, & more) and the brand extended this "good-for-you glamour" philosophy by launching tarte™ vegan skincare in 2016. tarte™ is committed to sharing its passion for skinvigorating™ ingredients with the world: it has in-store presence in over 20 countries, & online at tarte.com shipping to over 150 countries worldwide!

But tarte™ doesn't stop there. Giving back has always been a part of the brand's DNA. In 2017, tarte™ founded heart to tarte™, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to help support causes like anti-cyberbullying, environmental and animal conservancy, disaster relief and women's health initiatives.

