TARTE COSMETICS HOSTS 2024 #STORMOFLOVE TIKTOK LIVE WITH CONTENT CREATORS

Maureen Kelly, Founder & CEO, to Match 100% of TikTok Shop net proceeds up to $250,000 for Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the destructive Category 4 Hurricane Helene, tarte cosmetics is supporting relief efforts by rallying its community on social media. Teaming up with their partner, TikTok and over 20 creators such as Vidya Gopalan (@queencitytrends), Angelica Torres (@candylover89), Lexi Hidalgo (@lexxhidalgo), Sofiyat Ibrahim (@the_oddity) & Samantha Jo Schreiber (@_samanthajo_), with a combined social following of over 45 million, tarte is hosting a 12-hour live #StormOfLove fundraiser on TikTok from 10am-10pm EST on October 1st. 100% of the net proceeds from all TikTok sales during the live will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit providing fresh meals to those impacted by humanitarian, climate and community crises worldwide. To amplify the impact, tarte's Founder & CEO, Maureen Kelly, will personally match all donations up to $250,000.

"As a Florida resident, I've seen firsthand the devastating impact this storm has had on our communities," said Kelly. "Families have lost so much, and it's more important than ever that we come together and do what we can to help those in need."

This TikTok Live event furthers tarte's dedication to its ongoing #StormOfLove mission, bringing its community together to make a difference.

To further amplify relief efforts, from 10 AM on October 1st to 10 AM on October 2nd, 100% of the net proceeds from all tarte.com sales will also be donated to World Central Kitchen, with Kelly again matching donations up to $250,000.

Kelly's personal connection to hurricane devastation dates back to 2017 when her family and tarte team was affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida. Witnessing the widespread destruction firsthand inspired Kelly to create tarte's first #StormOfLove fundraiser. That year, tarte raised funds for local charities, and soon after, Kelly fulfilled a long-held dream by founding Heart to Tarte, tarte's 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on supporting disaster relief efforts and causes close to the brand's heart.

"We wanted to provide meaningful aid during natural disasters, and today, that mission is more urgent than ever," said Kelly.

Since 2017, Heart to Tarte has continually supported relief efforts, including donations for the devastating 2023 Maui fires. In 2022 alone, tarte donated over $300,000 to organizations such as the Florida Disaster Fund, Habitat for Humanity and the American Red Cross. The 2024 #StormOfLove fundraiser, titled *Strength in Community, Empowered by Kindness,* aims to raise both funds and awareness for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Throughout October, tarte's Heart to Tarte foundation will direct all donations toward Hurricane Helene relief. Additionally, tarte's BEAM initiative offers customers the option to donate 1% of their purchase to one of three nonprofits at no extra cost, including:

World Central Kitchen: Providing locally sourced meals for people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

American Red Cross: Funding emergency shelter for individuals affected by Hurricane Helene.

Asheville Humane Society: Supplying meals for shelter pets affected by the storm.

Together, through community and compassion, tarte and its supporters aim to make a tangible difference for those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

About Maureen Kelly, tarte™ CEO & Founder

From her 1-bedroom, rent-controlled apartment to a multi-billion dollar makeup empire, Maureen Kelly is at the helm of a female-led C-suite of executives as the CEO & Founder of tarte cosmetics. After dropping out of her PhD program in Clinical Psychology at Columbia University, Kelly set out to disrupt the massive, industry titans with her cruelty-free line of life-tested products infused with high-performance natural ingredients. Kelly's personal journey, marked by her own struggles with skin challenges and acne, served as the driving force behind tarte cosmetics. Her unwavering commitment to creating products that deliver real results while nurturing skin led to the brand's remarkable rise, eventually becoming the world's number one concealer brand. 25 years later, Kelly remains the driving force keeping tarte relevant – whether it's being the first beauty brand on a new social media platform, pushing product development timelines to bring trends to market in record time, or giving back & empowering women to follow their dreams. In 2017, Kelly realized a lifelong dream, founding & serving as President of the 501(c)(3) organization, heart to tarte. Since day one, she has always been an advocate for women supporting women & spreads this message throughout social media as @itsmaureenkelly.

About Tarte™ Cosmetics

tarte™ is the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ & one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. In 1999, founder & CEO Maureen Kelly set out to create a cruelty-free line of easy-to-use, life-proof products packed with good-for-you ingredients that deliver real results without compromise. tartelettes around the world – including beauty editors, makeup artists, content creators & celebrities alike – obsess over the full assortment of award-winning, highly-pigmented, & longwearing cosmetics. Each item is developed without the icky, bad stuff (like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, & more) & with the best naturally-derived ingredients Mother Nature has to offer. The brand is 85% vegan & proud to be the #1 concealer brand in the US. tarte™ is committed to sharing its passion for skinvigorating™ ingredients with the world: it has in-store presence in over 20 countries & online at tarte.com , shipping to over 50 countries worldwide!

About heart to tarte™

Giving back has always been a part of the brand's DNA. tarte is committed to lifting up others, having cleared thousands of teacher wishlists & mentoring future leaders & entrepreneurs through the tartelette U & internship programs & the shape your future™ small business awards. In 2017, tarte™ founded heart to tarte™, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to help support causes like female empowerment, underserved communities, environmental conservancy, animal rescue, disaster relief & health & wellness initiatives. tarte also sustainably sources ingredients directly from cooperatives, & in 2019 helped fund the creation of an all-female maracuja cooperative in the Rainforest.

SOURCE tarte