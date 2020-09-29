tarte Turns 20!

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- tarte cosmetics, the industry leader in high-performance naturals™, is celebrating its 20th birthday!

tarte founder & CEO, Maureen Kelly, founded the brand 20 years ago in her 1-bedroom apartment in New York City to be a line of effortless, multi-tasking products that deliver real results. The collection was designed to provide cruelty-free beauty that works, while also being good for your skin & the environment.

"I was frustrated with how makeup was being formulated," says Kelly. "I felt like I was compromising when it came to what I put on my skin—you could have good ingredients or impactful, long lasting makeup, there wasn't really a good option that gave you both. I also felt like makeup was so artistry-focused & hard to use, I could never replicate the looks at home! I wanted something that looked great & was easy to use at the same time. That's how tarte was born – we never compromise with what we put on our skin, & neither should you!"

In order to give tartelettes makeup & skincare that treats the problem (instead of just covering it up), tarte pioneered the concept of high-performance™ naturals—formulating with a blend of naturally-derived & other ingredients designed to perform. Today, tarte is still formulated with the best ingredients Mother Nature has to offer, including Amazonian clay, which balances skin & helps your makeup last all day, & our super-nourishing, non-greasy maracuja oil—both sustainably harvested from cooperatives in the Rainforest (including the all-female cooperative tarte helped to found last year!).

What tarte formulates with is just as important as what the brand formulates without—all tarte products are formulated without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, & gluten. While the entire collection has always been cruelty-free, about 85% of the line is now vegan, too!

Over the past 20 years, tarte has cultivated an inspiring network of tartelettes including makeup artists, editors, & content creators worldwide. tarte has always made it a priority to directly engage with its tartelettes—originally through the brand's "tarte talk" beauty forum & now through its social media platforms—answering their questions in real time, listening carefully to their feedback, & developing products specifically made for them.

"We pride ourselves on our connection to our tartelettes," says Candace Craig Bulishak, tarte President. "We speak with them like we speak with our friends & family - the message is always genuine and authentic to our brand. We use real tartelettes in all of our visuals. They're rarely ever models, they're a member of our social media team, a mom of 4 we know from carpool, a friend from college, a younger sister or a cousin, so you can get a feel for how the product fits into your lifestyle."

Having launched in 2000 with 1 single product – a cheek stain – tarte is known as the blush authority™, most notably for the award-winning Amazonian clay 12-hour blush. In 2016, the brand introduced the now iconic shape tape™ concealer & has since grown to become America's #1 concealer brand.[*] tarte's wardrobe of award-winning mascaras is also a force to be reckoned with—including favorites like the OG lights, camera, lashes™ 4-in-1 mascara & more recent Allure Best of Beauty Award-winning maneater™ mascara.

What better way to celebrate 20 years of cruelty-free beauty without boundaries than with a full week of surprise steals on tarte.com! During tarte's Birthday Week (September 27 through October 3), tartelettes will get 7 days of surprises! Tune into tarte.com for more details, & sign up for the free team tarte rewards program to get even more amazing deals!

"It's hard to believe that we're celebrating 20 years! It still feels like yesterday that I was shipping boxes from my 1-bedroom apartment in New York City," says Kelly. "We're proud that tarte has been leading the charge in the cruelty-free & clean beauty movements since day 1. We're the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ & over the past 2 decades we've been committed to bringing our tartelettes more good-for-you glamour, staying true to the core values that they know, love, & expect from us."

"Having been with the brand for almost 15 years, it's incredible to see how much we've grown," says Bulishak. "As beauty evolves, so do we, which is why for our 20th birthday instead of looking backward we're pushing forward. The voice of our customers has helped guide us in areas where we need to improve & it's been the key driver of why we've continued to evolve after all of these years. We're taking everything we've learned over the past 2 decades & applying it to the future, in order to continue creating clean beauty that works, to give back wherever we can, & above all else, to give our tartelettes what they want!"

In addition to shopping on tarte.com, you can find tarte in the US at Ulta, Sephora & Macy's, & internationally at select Sephora locations.

about tarte

tarte™ is the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ & one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. In 1999, founder & CEO Maureen Kelly set out to create a cruelty-free line of easy-to-use products packed with healthy ingredients that deliver real results. tartelettes around the world – including makeup artists & beauty junkies – obsess over the full assortment of highly-pigmented, longwearing cosmetics. Each item is developed without the icky, bad stuff (like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, & more) and the brand extended this "good-for-you glamour" philosophy by launching tarte™ vegan skincare in 2016. tarte™ is committed to sharing its passion for skinvigorating™ ingredients with the world: it has in-store presence in over 20 countries, & online at tarte.com shipping to over 70 countries worldwide!

But tarte™ doesn't stop there. Giving back has always been a part of the brand's DNA. In 2017, tarte™ founded heart to tarte™, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to help support causes like anti-cyberbullying, environmental and animal conservancy, disaster relief and women's health initiatives.

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc./U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Sales. July 2019 - July 2020

