tarte x FINNSUL Launch Sells Out in Days, Expands With Camp Poosh Activation and Multi-City Confidence Tour

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tarte Cosmetics and FINNSUL Focus are rewriting what a beauty-meets-wellness launch looks like — and the market is responding.

finnsul founders camp poosh activation

The first-ever collaboration between tarte, the brand behind the #1 tubing mascara in the U.S., and FINNSUL Focus, a hydration and focus drink co-founded by tarte founder Maureen Kelly and her sons, sold out key products — including the strawberry lip gloss duo — within its first week. The sellout wasn't the result of a traditional campaign push. It was the outcome of a strategy built entirely around showing up in the right places, at the right moments, for the right people.

Sully McDonough, Co-Founder, FINNSUL - "I'm a full time student at U Miami and training for an Ironman. The world doesn't slow down - you just have to get better at deciding what deserves your focus. That's why I built FINNSUL. Not to do more, but to show up fully for what actually matters.

Meeting Her in Real Life — Before She Even Knows She Needs You

Ahead of finals season, one of the most high-pressure moments in a student's year, tarte x FINNSUL delivered 250 hyper-curated kits directly to dorm rooms — no lines, no sign-ups, no purchase required. Each kit paired FINNSUL Focus with tarte's hero mascara, arriving unannounced at a moment when over 80% of students report feeling overwhelmed. Powered by clinically-backed Cognizin® to support focus and attention, plus electrolytes and B vitamins, FINNSUL Focus delivers hydration, mental clarity, and energy with zero sugar and just 5–10 calories.

The brand also seeded 250 custom Kindles — each personalized with the creator's own photo — to BookTok creators, tapping into a community with over 200 billion views on the hashtag and signaling that tarte's next customer lives far beyond the beauty aisle.

Maureen Kelly, Founder, tarte cosmetics & Co-Founder, FINNSUL"This launch is incredibly personal for me because it brings together two parts of my life — building tarte and building FINNSUL with my boys. We didn't want to show up louder. We wanted to show up where it actually matters — in dorm rooms during finals, at Camp Poosh, and in real moments when confidence actually counts."

Camp Poosh: Where the Desert Met the Drop

In a standout branded moment, FINNSUL activated at Camp Poosh — Kourtney Kardashian's flagship wellness event — hosting a Sip Session that brought the brand to life in one of the most culturally charged wellness spaces of the year. Reality stars Jesse Solomon of Summer House and Chelly from Love Island were among those who showed up, sipping FINNSUL Focus and sharing the experience with their combined audiences on TikTok. The activation positioned FINNSUL squarely at the intersection of wellness culture, reality fandom, and aspirational lifestyle — a combination few emerging brands have cracked.

The Confidence Tour: Coming to Texas This Saturday

The campaign moves offline and into retail this Saturday, April 18, as the Confidence Tour kicks off in Texas. The multi-city experience blends product discovery with real connection — featuring exclusive merch, surprise giveaways, and influencer meet-and-greets designed to turn online buzz into in-store energy. Additional tour stops to be announced.

"Confidence isn't just what you put on your face. It's how you feel, how you take care of yourself, and how you get through your hardest days. That's what this collaboration is really about," says Maureen Kelly.

About FINNSUL:

FINNSUL™ is a zero-sugar hydration formula powered by 10+ vitamins and minerals, an electrolyte complex featuring pink Himalayan sea salt, magnesium, calcium and zinc, and a B-vitamin stack designed to support energy conversion and cognitive performance. The formula contains 5-10 calories, with no artificial colors or sweeteners.

Stephanie Dresher

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SOURCE tarte cosmetics