Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment Becomes Exclusive Manufacturer and Distributor of the Bextra Bale Feeder

DUNNVILLE, Ky., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment ("Tarter"), the nation's leading livestock equipment manufacturer, is proud to announce its exclusive manufacturing, sales, and distribution partnership for the Bextra Feeder product line. "Securing exclusivity as the manufacturer of Bextra's products strengthens our position in agriculture," said CEO Stephen Frazier. "This agreement allows us to deliver unparalleled quality and value to our customers while illustrating our commitment to expanding our premium product offering ."

The Bextra Feeder, patented by Trevor Lienemann, is recognized for reducing hay waste by up to 70% compared to conventional designs, as demonstrated by research from Oklahoma State and Michigan State Universities. This innovative feeder not only saves costs but also promotes better feeding practices for healthier livestock.

About the Bextra Bale Feeder

Featuring a patented design that promotes balanced feeding, the Bextra Feeder reduces hay waste and improves livestock comfort. Built with durable U.S. steel, it ensures longevity and ease of use for cattle operations of all sizes. Key benefits include:

Up to 70% Hay Savings

Durability for Long-Term Use

Ease of Use for Producers

Enhanced Livestock Comfort and Health

Continuing a Legacy of Innovation

Trevor Lienemann developed the Bextra Feeder to address inefficiencies in conventional feeders. After his passing in 2018, his family continued the business. In 2020, Tarter became the main manufacturer for Bextra Feeders, leading to this exclusive partnership. Sydni Lienemann, Trevor's daughter and Tarter sales representative ([email protected]), will lead all Bextra Feeder sales, ensuring the product's high standards remain intact while benefiting from Tarter's manufacturing expertise and extensive distribution network.

Tarter's Commitment to Quality

With this partnership, Tarter solidifies its dedication to providing farmers and ranchers with premium products that deliver exceptional results. By leveraging decades of expertise, Tarter ensures the Bextra Feeder continues to meet the highest standards of quality, durability, and customer satisfaction.

About Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment

Since 1945, Tarter has been a trusted name in agricultural solutions, offering durable and efficient products for farmers and ranchers. As the exclusive manufacturer of the Bextra Feeder, Tarter continues to deliver on its commitment to quality and innovation, empowering agricultural success across the nation.

