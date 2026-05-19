Tarter USA Announces Acquisition of Vail Products

Acquisition expands Tarter's heavy-duty equipment portfolio with premium attachments for compact track loaders, skid steers, excavators, and land management applications

DUNNVILLE, Ky., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarter USA, a fourth-generation, family-founded American manufacturer with over 80 years of experience and the brand promise "Built Proud, Built American," today announced the acquisition of Vail Products, a respected brand in heavy-duty construction and land management equipment and a division of Hammersmith Manufacturing and Sales, Inc.

Vail Drum Mulcher Vail Brush Cutter

By adding Vail's trusted portfolio of heavy-duty construction and land management attachments, the acquisition deepens Tarter's equipment capabilities and broadens its reach across the farm, ranch, rural lifestyle, construction, forestry, agriculture, equipment rental, and land management markets.

Vail's land management focus also supports Tarter's broader "Back 40 to Backyard" strategy — serving customers from larger-acreage working properties to everyday rural lifestyle and outdoor applications.

Since being acquired by the Hammersmith family in 1995, Vail Products has built a reputation in severe-duty construction attachments, including aftermarket parallel ripper systems for dozers, crawlers, and motor graders, before expanding into heavy-duty land management equipment. As part of Hammersmith Manufacturing and Sales, Inc., a third-generation, family-owned manufacturer founded in 1964, Vail has become known for durable products, practical innovation, and standing behind its work. The brand's growth includes the launch of the Vail X-Series in 2013, a premium line of heavy-duty land management attachments for compact track loaders and skid steers, as well as expansion into the MX line for mini excavators, the EX line for large excavators, and the VO line for Vail Outdoor applications.

"Vail Products is exactly the kind of brand we believe in — American-made, durable, practical, and built for customers who expect equipment to perform in the field," said Stephen Frazier, Chief Executive Officer of Tarter USA. "This acquisition strengthens our equipment platform, expands our reach with professional operators, and brings together two organizations with shared values and deep manufacturing roots. Vail fits what we mean when we say Built Proud, Built American."

Under Tarter USA, Vail Products will continue its focus on innovative, heavy-duty equipment designed for real-world performance and practical application. Customers, dealers, OEM partners, and retail partners can expect continuity in the Vail brand, its product standards, and its commitment to quality.

"This is the right next chapter for Vail Products," said Ed Hammersmith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hammersmith Manufacturing and Sales, Inc. "Tarter shares our values, respects the Vail brand, and brings the scale and manufacturing strength to support Vail's continued growth."

Hammersmith Manufacturing and Sales, Inc. will continue its long-standing commitment to high-quality manufacturing and supporting its dealer, OEM, and retail partners with the same integrity and care that have defined the company for decades.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Tarter USA

Tarter USA, headquartered in Dunnville, Kentucky, is a fourth-generation, family-founded American manufacturer with an 80-year legacy of building durable products for hardworking customers. Guided by its brand promise, "Built Proud, Built American," and its "Back 40 to Backyard" strategy, Tarter serves farm, ranch, rural lifestyle, fencing, home and garden, pet, and related markets through a national network of dealer, OEM, and retail partners. Tarter products are built for strength, reliability, and everyday performance.

About Vail Products

Vail Products designs and manufactures heavy-duty land management attachments for compact track loaders, skid steers, and excavators. Over the years, Vail built its reputation in severe-duty construction attachments before expanding into land management and forestry equipment through the launch of the X-Series and the growth of the MX, EX, and VO product lines. Vail equipment is built for durability, practical performance, and real-world use.

About Hammersmith Manufacturing and Sales, Inc.

Hammersmith Manufacturing and Sales, Inc., headquartered in Horton, Kansas, is a third-generation, family-owned manufacturer founded in 1964. With six decades of manufacturing experience, the company has built its reputation on high-quality manufacturing, strong partner relationships, and a long-standing commitment to integrity, craftsmanship, and customer support.

Media Contact: Anthony Bratii | [email protected]

SOURCE Tarter Farm & Ranch Equipment