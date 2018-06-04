Tartu University Hospital Expanding Clinical Trial Capabilities Internationally with TriNetX

"Cooperation with TriNetX will make our immense trial capabilities and expertise more visible and accessible internationally," said Margus Ulst, Chief Medical Officer of Tartu University Hospital. "It will certainly bring Tartu more trials at the cutting edge of medical innovation."

Network members utilize TriNetX's cloud-based, health research platform to analyze patient populations and perform "what-if" analyses in real-time. As members, healthcare organizations receive hardware and software that are configured within the organization's IT infrastructure and often builds on existing data resources such as i2b2 and Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership (OMOP). Researchers then have access to the institution's de-identified patient data through a user-friendly interface and a growing number of visualization and analysis capabilities.

Biopharmaceutical companies and CROs are presented with aggregate views, but each data point in the TriNetX network can be traced to healthcare organizations who have the ability to identify individual patients. This enables clinical researchers to develop virtual patient cohorts that can then be re-identified for potential recruitment into a clinical trial.

"In additional to bringing us more exposure to clinical trials, we hope our partnership with TriNetX helps improve our data quality and harmonize our coding practices to international standards," added Ulst.

Tartu University Hospital, the pioneer of e-Health in Estonia with 80 percent digital medical data communications, runs 30-40 clinical trials per year with the capacity and expertise to do more. The hospital was established in 1804 and covers all medical fields including nursing care, oncology, and organ transplantation. The hospital has a catchment area covering nearly half of the Estonia population and performs 40,000 inpatient treatments a year and receives 400,000 outpatient visits annually.

"We are excited to have Tartu University Hospital become part of our network," said Steve Lethbridge, Vice President, EMEA at TriNetX. "We are confident our growing international footprint and network of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies will help expand the reach of Tartu's impressive clinical trial expertise."

About Tartu University Hospital

Tartu University Hospital is the largest provider of medical care in Estonia, and all of the fields practiced in the country are represented here. As Tartu University Hospital is the only hospital of its kind in Estonia, it plays a substantial role in both the undergraduate and post-graduate lives of students, as well as in the development of the country's medical science. Education and research are undertaken in close collaboration with the Medical Faculty of Tartu University. The Hospital also runs programs of further education for employees of other hospitals and primary care units. The lecturers and researchers in Tartu have a long tradition of collaboration with colleagues from across Europe and elsewhere in the world. The hospital's mission is to be recognized as a leader in ensuring the continuity and development of Estonian medicine through high-level integrated medical treatment, training and research. For more information, visit https://www.kliinikum.ee.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that optimizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the creation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real-time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. For more information, visit https://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

