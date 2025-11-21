Taryn Byron of Corcoran Infinity Properties Achieves History Making Townhome Sales at The Woodlands

RECORD-SETTING SALES AT THE WOODLANDS IN DEMAREST SIGNAL STRENGTH IN BERGEN COUNTY LUXURY MARKET

ALPINE, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodlands, an exclusive gated enclave of 24 newly constructed townhomes in Demarest, NJ, is posting record sales results for the community — with multiple closings above the $3.0 million mark and more than 60% of the community sold in 2025 — reflecting sustained demand for high-end, low-maintenance luxury housing in Bergen County.

The Woodlands — exclusively represented by Taryn Byron, Broker Associate of Corcoran Infinity Properties — offers large, architect-driven residences overlooking serene conservation land as well as pristine, manicured views of the esteemed Alpine Country Club. The project's unique combination of premium finishes, privacy, proximity to New York City, resort-like views and concierge-style amenities has translated into rapid absorption of inventory in a tight luxury segment.

Exceeding the highest townhome sales price in Bergen County by more than 20% and outperforming single-family home sales in Demarest by more than 55%, recently sold units at The Woodlands include golf-course facing residences sold for $3,195,000 and wood-side homes commanding $2,950,000.

Representing a new class of suburban design, homes at The Woodlands feature modern architecture with bespoke millwork, imported finishes, oversized windows with an abundance of natural light, high-end kitchens (SubZero/Wolf), wide-plank oak flooring, fireplaces with modern limestone mantels, optional elevators and first-floor primary suites, and spacious private outdoor spaces — all within minutes of Manhattan.

"Tightly curated new construction that pairs refined architecture with turnkey living is exactly what today's luxury buyers are seeking in Bergen County," said Taryn Byron, Associate Broker and exclusive sales agent for The Woodlands. "Buyers are willing to pay a premium for design, location and amenities that reduce lifestyle friction while delivering trophy value."

While the broader luxury sector saw a modest 0.7% dip in national sales through Q3 2025, Bergen County's high-end segment outperformed, led by Alpine's record-setting $17.7M estate sale and the strength of developments like The Woodlands. Together, they affirm a market narrative that's clear: quality, privacy, and design precision continue to command a premium — even as the market normalizes elsewhere.

