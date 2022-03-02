Taryn Marie Stejskal, PhD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

YARDLEY, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taryn Marie Stejskal, PhD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive in the Professional Coaching industry, and in acknowledgment of her work at the Resilience Leadership Institute.

As the Founder and Chief Resilience Officer at the Resilience Leadership Institute, Dr. Stejskal is a highly accomplished life and leadership coach and international authority on the practice of Resilience Leadership.

Taryn Marie Stejskal

She first attended the University of Michigan, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 2001, and was involved with Kappa Alpha Theta. Dr. Stejskal attended the University of Maryland College Park, graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in 2008. She then attended the Virginia Commonwealth University, earning her Pre- and Post-Doctoral Fellowships in Neuropsychology in the Department of Rehabilitation in 2009.

Dr. Stejskal first started researching the value of resilience over 15 years ago during her Fellowships in Neuropsychology. She wanted to better understand why some patients, who were impacted by similar neurological injuries, spinal cord injuries, or brain injuries, regained greater amounts of mental capacity during their recoveries than others. Working closely with patients during their rehabilitation, she used the research information to influence her future studies.

Dr. Stejskal wrote a dissertation on Family Intervention to help patients and their families better understand their neurological injuries. After interviewing with hundreds of individuals, she has developed the Five Practices of Particularly Resilient People. These steps include: vulnerability, productive perseverance, connection with others, grati-osity (gratitude + generosity), and possibility, despite hindrance. Debunking the notion that you must be born with resilience to achieve it, she says, "I wanted to know why, when presented to challenge, some people flourished, and others folded."

Today, Dr. Stejskal applies her research to work with clients and give public speaking engagements. She is the Founder and Chief Resilience Officer at the Resilience Leadership Institute. Regarding her work, she says, "The first practice of particularly resilient people is vulnerability. Vulnerability is the lighthouse, the foundation for resilience. We can't be an authentic or empathetic leader without first practicing vulnerability."

In another aspect of her work, Dr. Stejskal coaches individuals, teams, and whole organizations on the best ways to promote awareness and increase engagement and productivity. She loves to empower teams with resiliency strategies that work in any facet of life. Dr. Stejskal knows that everyone faces obstacles, and that challenge, change, and complexities can be steps toward happiness and empowerment.

Dr. Stejskal is also the Co-Founder of the Resilience Element 75 (RE75), which she says is "a one-stop hub to re-engage your life." The doctor is also the host of "Flourish: Stories of Resilience Podcast," available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Stitcher. In addition, she recently appeared in Breaking Free, a documentary about resilience. She will soon release her book, entitled Flourish or Fold: The Five Practices of Particularly Resilient People.

She has been named one of Marshall Goldsmith's Top 100 Coaches internationally, and her research appeared in Thrive Global, Women's Daily Magazine, and Ladders. Her other media engagements include NBC, Happify, eMindful, and Powerful Universe.

For more information, visit www.resilienceelement.com and www.resilience-leadership.com.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who