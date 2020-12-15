TAS Announces 3 Million Man Hours without a Lost Time Accident

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAS is pleased to announce the achievement of yet another significant safety milestone. As of December 1, 2020, TAS has exceeded 3 million-man hours without a lost time accident. "Given the challenges that exist alone in our business of industrial fabrication the achievement of 3 million hours and having been over 3.5 years since our last lost time incident is remarkable in itself however when coupled with the additional trials of managing a COVID pandemic makes this even more extraordinary," stated Kevin Owczarzak, TAS' SVP Production Manufacturing. TAS is a firm believer in employee Safety being the most important core corporate value and has developed a program focused on employee engagement and collaboration across all its locations to provide the safest working conditions for all employees and contractors. TAS also feels it is important to have a living EHS program that is constantly evolving and adapting to its changing business needs. This evolution is key to keeping ahead of potential incidents. "I also wanted to give special recognition to Sean Wymore, TAS EHS Manager for his contributions to these accomplishments. Sean has been a great leader and helped implement the TAS S.A.F.E. Way program which has delivered such incredible safety performance," added Mr. Owczarzak.

TAS (TAS Energy Inc.) is a global technology company that provides modular engineered products for data centers, power plants, and other industries. With a data center product portfolio that encompass the spectrum of solutions from high density, edge data centers to enterprise and hyperscale data center infrastructure modules like modular cooling units and UPS Systems. Compared to typical field construction, TAS' factory packaging increases speed-to-market and substantially reduces project schedule, construction cost and risk. Visit www.tas.com for more information.

