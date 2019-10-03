TAS Announces Expansion Of Manufacturing Operations

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAS has announced today that the company is expanding its manufacturing operations with the introduction of a third facility located in Houston, TX. Along with the new facility, TAS is making significant investments in expanding its manufacturing capabilities to serve customer's growing data center infrastructure needs. Kevin Owczarzak, SVP Product Manufacturing for TAS stated, "As a Houston based company TAS is excited to bring on-line our third facility in a region that has excellent supply chain resources as well as access to well qualified personnel. TAS continues to leverage our core capabilities and deliver large scale modular solutions that allow our customer's digital transformation into emerging markets like High Performance Computing and EDGE data centers." The new facility adds an additional 210,000 square feet on an 8.4-acre campus bringing its overall footprint to 600,000+ square feet on 30 acres of manufacturing space across three facilities. With this expansion TAS plans to add approximately 150 additional staff in fabrication, assembly and operations support positions.