tasc Announces The Brand's Partnership with PGA Tour Player, Alex Smalley

26 Feb, 2024

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- tasc, a premium activewear brand, is proud to announce its partnership with PGA tour player Alex Smalley to serve as a brand ambassador.  

As part of the partnership with tasc, Smalley will have the brand's logo on his right collar, and back yoke of all apparel worn during competitions. In addition to golf apparel, Smalley will wear tasc apparel on and off-course and in the gym. He will also take part in dedicated advertising and social media campaigns to promote the partnership, along with making various appearances on behalf of the brand.

Alex Smalley Headshot
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Alex Smalley of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
"As part of our efforts to introduce our specialized fabrics to a wider audience, we believe golf is an ideal showcase for our brand. The blend of comfort, performance, and versatility of our products are uniquely suited for competition, fitness, travel and the overall active lifestyle of modern golfers," said Todd Andrews, CEO and Co-Founder of tasc. "Alex is the perfect partner to represent our brand on and off the course."

"Partnering with tasc Performance was important to me not only because of the comfort and functionality of their apparel, but, more importantly, because of their commitment to sustainability," said Smalley. "Having studied Environmental Science in college, I strive to engage in sustainable practices whenever possible and to align with companies that do the same. tasc does this in numerous ways, including using a large majority of natural and recycled materials in their apparel and practicing sustainable production methods that conserve water and rely on renewable energy sources. Thus, I am a proud ambassador of tasc Performance apparel."

About tasc

Launched in 2009, tasc's mission was to reimagine active lifestyle apparel, so you can move better, feel better, and live better. Through their innovative fabrication sources - including bamboo and beechwood - and proprietary production process, tasc offers a best-in-class product that delivers on feel, fit, durability, and value. Their men's and women's collections are made for all the ways you move: from golf, to tennis, to morning runs, to simply moving on the go, the clothing keeps up with you. Family-founded and rooted in New Orleans, tasc is the premium staple for your active lifestyle.

 For additional information, visit http://www.tascperformance.com or follow on Instagram at @tascperformance.

Media Contact 
Carly Dahlen
tasc VP, Marketing
[email protected]

