TASCET Launches SYM Certain™ Cybersecurity Framework

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TASCET today announced the release of its SYM Certain™ software suite to protect enterprises from cyberthreats, data breaches and synthetic identities.

SYM Certain is a protocol that is the foundation of a framework for cyber-driven enterprises. The SYM Certain framework uses a common lexicon across departments, so a tactical approach to governance, risk and compliance strategies can be achieved throughout the enterprise.

"The human factor is the greatest threat to a cyber-driven enterprise," said Larry Aubol, TASCET's CEO. "'Amateurs hack systems, professionals hack people' – to borrow a quote from Bruce Schneier. The first line of a defense is a strong framework that provides certainty. With SYM Certain, enterprises defend against a wide range of risks, including zero-day threats."

SYM™ provides certainty of all users – internal and external to the enterprise – and does not rely on authentication or devices that have become the tools of hackers and fraudsters. SYM eliminates credential deception and the need for passwords and PINs. Companies manage risk within each department based upon one application, without multiple points of integration.

"Companies have been mounting an underpowered defense against a smorgasbord of cyber-enabled threats that are continuously evolving – threats that, ultimately, consist of humans gaining access to data. That's the lead risk to every enterprise right now," said Glenn Schoen, Netherlands-based security management and terrorism specialist and CEO of Boardroom@Crisis. "The capabilities gained through the SYM Certain framework give companies knowledge of people, not the credentials they present."

The SYM protocol creates a high-level solution that enables audit capabilities of cybersecurity practices. This helps eliminate the financial risk associated with data breaches and intruders within a network.

The release of SYM Certain reflects TASCET's pursuit of creating software that restores consumer privacy and confidence. "We're already seeing the impact of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation on corporate balance sheets," said Aubol. "As new laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, emerge – and compliance requirements along with them – SYM provides an audit-ready resource."

With SYM, TASCET has created the certainty layer for OpenID Connect. Now, clients using OpenID Connect can replace the authentication of users with a new cyber-standard that provides certainty of users. This brings integrity to OpenID Connect and prevents its misuse by fraudsters.

According to Robin Sage, cybersecurity analyst and noted speaker, a security concept gaining the attention of the C-suite is zero trust. "The idea of not trusting anyone until you verify that

you know who they are makes no sense," said Sage. "It's an interesting approach, much like IAM software. But I can tell you from experience that without a SYM Certain protocol in place, neither provides any level of certainty. Verification misleads even the C-suite into trusting what is still unknown."

To learn more, visit: https://tascet.com

