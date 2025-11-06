TASE Announces an Historic Milestone -The Largest-Ever Equity Indices Update Kicks Off

As part of the Closing Auction on Thursday, November 6th, TASE's historically largest equity indices semi-annual update will take place. The Index Update is necessitated by the continued and substantial growth in the volume of assets managed by funds tracking TASE indices, which has reached a record high of NIS 82 billion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, November 6, 2025, during the closing auction, The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) (TASE: TASE) will execute its largest-ever equity indices update. The Index Update is driven, among other parameters, by the continued significant growth in passive assets tracking the TASE indices. While the index update is part of a regular process, this particular update is especially noteworthy and significant due to the substantial surge in passive assets invested in TASE indices. The dramatic growth in these assets amplifies the impact of the current update In the first 10 months of 2025 alone, these assets accumulated NIS 12 billion in new investments and saw an appreciation of NIS 20 billion across the indices, which boosted the total assets managed against TASE indices to an all-time record of NIS 82 billion.

As part of TASE's strategy of continuously developing new indices, it has recently launched number of new equity indices - TA-Defense, TA-Infrastructure, Banks and Insurance Equal Weight indices, and the TA-Real Estate 35 Index. TASE has successfully launched 11 new indices since the beginning of 2025 and intends to introduce additional new indices in the near future.

Yaniv Pagot, EVP, Head of Trading at TASE, said: "TASE's Indices Unit has completed a review of the evolution of the entry requirements for the leading equity indices, particularly the minimum market capitalization threshold required for inclusion. The data confirms a significant leap in the valuation of the indices' constituents. This development enhances liquidity, streamlines the composition of the indices and encourages healthy competition for inclusion, providing the companies with exposure to extensive passive investment flows."

The new entry threshold for the indices in the November 2025 rebalance according to data from TASE's Trading Department:

TA-35 Index: The new entry threshold in the upcoming index update is NIS 10.7 billion, compared to NIS 7.6 billion last May and NIS 4.8 billion in August 2020 - representing a more than two-fold increase over the past five years.

TA-90 Index: The new entry threshold in the upcoming index update is NIS 2.5 billion, compared to NIS 1.9 billion last May and only NIS 867 million in August 2020 - representing a three-fold increase over the past five years.

TA-SME60 Index: The new entry threshold in the upcoming index update is NIS 1.3 billion, compared to NIS 922 million last May and NIS 316 million in August 2020 - a quadruple surge over the past five years.

AUM by index at the beginning of November 2025 according to data from TASE's Trading Department:

NIS 38 billion is managed against the TA-125 Index.

NIS 19 billion is managed against the TA-90 Index.

NIS 11 billion is managed against the TA-35 Index.

NIS 690 million is managed against the TA-SME60 Index (of which NIS 77 million was raised since the beginning of the year).

The median market capitalization of the index constituents according to data from TASE's Trading Department:

TA-35 Index - NIS 19 billion median (90% above the entry threshold).

TA-90 Index - NIS 4.1 billion median (65% above the entry threshold).

TA-SME60 Index - NIS 1.4 billion median (7% above the entry threshold).

Yaniv Pagot, EVP, Head of Trading at TASE, added: "The current index update represents a historic milestone for the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, reflecting the dramatic increase in the value and quality of its listed companies. The significant growth in the local capital market since the beginning of 2025 is a testament to the increasing confidence of the retail and institutional investors in the Israeli economy and its capital market."

