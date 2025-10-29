TASE Launches a New Index for Israel's Major Real Estate Companies - TA-Real Estate 35

Since the beginning of 2025, the TA-Real Estate index increased by 36%

The new index will be launched on November 9, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) (TASE: TASE) continues to expand its wide variety of investment products, announcing the launch of a new equity index, the TA-Real Estate 35 index, following the recent successful launches of the TA-Infrastructure and TA-Defense indices.

The index is restricted to the 35 largest real estate shares by market capitalization, selected from the 89 real estate shares currently constituting the TA-Real Estate index. The combined market capitalization of the companies in the new index stands at NIS 237 billion, and the new index is expected to include the shares of roughly 40% of the number of real estate companies in the established TA-Real Estate index, accounting for close to 80% of the total market capitalization of the shares in that index.

6 companies are already included in the TA-35 index, 25 companies in the TA-125 index, and 4 companies in the TA-SME 60 index.

The TA-Real Estate 35 index will comprise the 35 largest shares in the real estate sector that are included in the Rimon Universe and meet the eligibility criteria, which are similar to those of the TA-35 index. The index's objective is to reflect the performance of the major real estate companies traded on TASE and serve as an additional benchmark for investors and fund managers seeking to focus on this sector.

The TA-Real Estate 35 index will be launched on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Market Share and AUM of the Real Estate Sector:

The real estate sector currently accounts for 18% of TASE's total market capitalization, with NIS 290 billion of TASE's NIS 1.6 trillion market cap. However, the volume of assets tracking TASE's real estate indices stands at only NIS 2.6 billion.

For comparison, the banking sector also constitutes about 18% of the equity market (NIS 294 billion), yet is tracked by a significantly higher volume of assets, totalling NIS 34 billion.

Opportunity for Growth in Public Exposure to the Real Estate Sector:

These figures illustrate a significant opportunity to increase public exposure to the local real estate sector, which is both diverse and unique. A new, more liquid index focusing on the largest companies in the industry is poised to provide the infrastructure for expanding the range of passive investment products and will contribute to greater exposure for both institutional and private investors to this sector.

Yaniv Pagot, EVP, Head of Trading at TASE: "The real estate sector is a cornerstone of the Israeli economy and plays a pivotal role in the local capital market. The introduction of the TA-Real Estate-35 index will offer investors targeted access to the sector's top-performing firms, augmenting our range of premier investment and comparison tools, for the benefit of both institutional and retail investors. The introduction of new indices is part of TASE's strategic plan to increase the variety of new products, thereby enabling tracking product providers to offer the public a wider and higher-quality range of passive investment products."

TA-Real Estate 35 Constituents: Electra Real Estate

Azorim

Blue Square Real Estate

Acro

Danya Cebus

Menivim REIT

Prashkovsky

G City

Isras Holdings

Levinstein Engineering

Duniec

Amram

Mediterranean Towers

Rimon

Carasso Real Estate

IES

Ampa Azrieli Group

Big

Melisron

Mivne

Alony Hetz

Amot

Shikun & Binui

REIT 1

Aura

Airport City

Mega Or

Dimri

Ashtrom Group

Israel Canada

Sella Real Estate

Summit

Africa Residences

Argo Properties

