Taseko and Tŝilhqot'in Nation Extend Standstill to Continue Dialogue

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following:

In late 2019 the Tŝilhqot'in Nation, as represented by Tŝilhqot'in National Government, and Taseko Mines Limited entered into a confidential dialogue, facilitated by the Province of British Columbia, to try to obtain a long-term solution to the conflict regarding Taseko's proposed gold-copper mine currently known as New Prosperity, acknowledging Taseko's commercial interests and the Tŝilhqot'in Nation's opposition to the Project.

The dialogue was supported by the parties' agreement, on December 7, 2019, to a one-year standstill on certain outstanding litigation and regulatory matters that relate to Taseko's tenures and the area in the vicinity of Teztan Biny (Fish Lake).

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the commencement of the dialogue for several months, but the Tŝilhqot'in Nation and Taseko have made progress in establishing a constructive dialogue. They have agreed to extend the standstill for a further year so they can continue this dialogue.

Russell Hallbauer

Chief Executive Officer and Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

For further information on Taseko, investors should review the Company's annual Form 40-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission www.sec.gov and home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedar.com, including the "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Information Form.

