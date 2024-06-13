Taseko Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting held Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 153,248,875 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 52.6% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the Amendment and Continuation of the Share Option Plan, the Continuation of the Performance Share Unit Plan and the Advisory Resolution on executive compensation (Say-on-Pay), and the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director % Votes in Favour Anu Dhir 83.5 % Robert A. Dickinson 81.0 % Russell E. Hallbauer 94.2 % Rita Maguire 98.7 % Stuart McDonald 98.7 % Peter C. Mitchell 97.9 % Kenneth Pickering 98.3 % Ronald W. Thiessen 96.6 %

Detailed voting results for the 2024 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Stuart McDonald

President and CEO

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document contains "forward-looking statements" that were based on Taseko's expectations, estimates and projections as of the dates as of which those statements were made. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "anticipate", "project", "target", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "should" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These included but are not limited to:

For further information on Taseko, investors should review the Company's annual Form 40-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission www.sec.gov and home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca, including the "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Information Form.

