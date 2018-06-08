Taseko Reports Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Taseko Mines Limited

16:30 ET

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) ("Taseko" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting held Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 167,198,172 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 73.6% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

% of Votes in Favour

Geoffrey Burns 

98.3%

Anu Dhir

97.3%

Robert Dickinson

93.0%

Russell Hallbauer

96.6%

Alexander Morrison

97.6%

Richard Mundie

98.0%

Ronald Thiessen

95.3%

Detailed voting results for the 2018 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Russell Hallbauer
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

