Taseko Reports Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) ("Taseko" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting held Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 167,198,172 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 73.6% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows: