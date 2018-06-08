Taseko Reports Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) ("Taseko" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting held Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 167,198,172 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 73.6% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|
Director
|
% of Votes in Favour
|
Geoffrey Burns
|
98.3%
|
Anu Dhir
|
97.3%
|
Robert Dickinson
|
93.0%
|
Russell Hallbauer
|
96.6%
|
Alexander Morrison
|
97.6%
|
Richard Mundie
|
98.0%
|
Ronald Thiessen
|
95.3%
Detailed voting results for the 2018 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Russell Hallbauer
President and CEO
