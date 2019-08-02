Taseko to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Taseko Mines Limited

Aug 02, 2019, 07:45 ET

VANCOUVER, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) (the "Company") will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results.  After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8688 internationally.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until August 22, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 190432#.

Russell Hallbauer
CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited

Related Links

www.tasekomines.com

Also from this source

Taseko Submits Permit Amendment Application and Achieves...

Taseko Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Senior...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Taseko to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Taseko Mines Limited

Aug 02, 2019, 07:45 ET