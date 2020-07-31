Taseko to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8688 internationally.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until August 20, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 273649 #.

Russell Hallbauer

CEO and Director

