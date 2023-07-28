TASEKO TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Taseko Mines Limited

28 Jul, 2023, 18:23 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results.  After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may pre-register at https://emportal.ink/46Kh6Zm to receive an instant automated call back just prior to the start of the conference call. Otherwise, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-390-0546 toll free, 416-764-8688 in Canada, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events. 

The conference call will be archived for later playback until August 17, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing  888-203-1112 toll free, 416-764-8677 in Canada, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the entry code 191584#.

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited

